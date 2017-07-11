Joe Biden says Xi Jinping is committed to Taiwan agreement

US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday that he and President Xi Jinping of China "will abide by the Taiwan agreement."

"I've spoken with Xi about Taiwan," Biden told reporters at the White House. "We agree we'll abide by the Taiwan agreement. That's where we are. And we made it clear that I don't think he should be doing anything other than abiding."

Biden appeared to be referring to the United States' long-standing "One-China" policy.

This political stance officially recognizes Beijing rather than Taipei. But Washington's decision to establish diplomatic ties with Beijing instead of Taiwan comes with the proviso that the future of Taiwan will be determined by peaceful means.

Taiwan 'on alert'

Earlier, Taiwanese Premier Su Tseng-chang sharply criticized China's recent incursions into Taiwan's air defense zone, saying Taipei needs to be "on alert" and that Beijing's actions in recent days have "gone too far."

China claims Taiwan as its own territory, which should be taken by force if necessary. Taiwan, on the other hand, says it is an independent country and will defend its freedoms and democracy.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan is set to meet Chinese foreign policy adviser Yang Jiechi in Switzerland on Wednesday.

