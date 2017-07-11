Joe Biden puts blame on Afghan leaders

US President Joe Biden on Monday reiterated that his decision to withdraw troops from Afghanistan was "the right decision."

It's the president's first televised speech since the Taliban claimed victory in Afghanistan on Sunday night. It also comes as thousands of people have packed the airport in Kabul desperately seeking to escape.

What did Biden say?

"I stand squarely behind my decision. After 20 years, I learned the hard way that there was never a good time to withdraw forces," Biden said.

Although Biden admitted that Afghanistan's collapse, he insisted that the US "planned for every contingency" as he put the blame on Afghan forces.

"Afghanistan political leaders gave up and fled the country," he said. "American troops cannot and should not be fighting the war, and dying in a war that Afghan forces are not willing to fight for themselves.''

The US will continue push for regional diplomacy and speak out for the basic rights of Afghan people, Biden said.

Biden under pressure

Biden has increasingly come under fire, from NATO allies as well, for his decision to stick with a withdrawal of US troops from the country.

In a written statement on Saturday, Biden defended the pull out as the only possible choice.

"One more year, or five more years, of US military presence would not have made a difference if the Afghan military cannot or will not hold its own country," the president said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.