Joe Biden picks longtime aide Ron Klain as chief of staff

US President-elect Joe Biden has named his longtime advisor Ron Klain as his new chief of staff as the Biden administration prepares to take office early next year.

"Ron Klain’s deep, varied experience and capacity to work with people all across the political spectrum is precisely what I need in a White House chief of staff as we confront this moment of crisis and bring our country together again," said Biden on Twitter.

Klain, who has worked with Biden since his 1987 presidential campaign, brings decades to experience to the table at a time when the president-elect faces an uphill task of combating the coronavirus as well as economic distress.

...more to follow.