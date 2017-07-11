Joe Biden picks Lloyd Austin as defense secretary

US President-elect Joe Biden on Tuesday announced his pick for the role of defense secretary will be the 67-year-old retired General Lloyd Austin.

"Throughout his lifetime of dedicated service — and in the many hours we've spent together in the White House Situation Room and with our troops overseas — General Austin has demonstrated exemplary leadership, character, and command," Biden said in a statement.

Austin's successful nomination would make him the first Black leader of the Pentagon and would be in line with Biden's promise of a diverse cabinet.

The career military officer will likely face opposition in Congress as many believe there should be a clear line between civilian and military leadership in the Pentagon.

Biden defended his nomination in a tweet, saying that he trusted the retired general and knows "how he reacts under pressure."

Nomination faces hurdles in Congress

Austin won out against former favorite Michele Flournoy, who many had expected to become the first woman to serve as US defense secretary.

While it is normal for defense secretaries to have served in the military, only two others have been career officers, including James Mattis who served under outgoing President Donald Trump.

In order for the nomination to be successful, Austin would require a waiver from Congress due to law aimed at preserving the civilian nature of the position.

Former members of the military are required to have been out of service for seven years before assuming the role of defense secretary, but Austin retired in 2016.

A proven track record

The retired general spent 41 years serving in the military and led US and coalition troops in Iraq during former President Barack Obama's first term — when Joe Biden was vice president.

In 2012 he became the first-ever Black vice chief of staff of the US Army, the second-highest position. He then took command of the US Central Command and was in charge of the US's role in pushing Islamic State militants out of Syria and Iraq.

He was also involved in the initial invasion of Iraq in 2003 serving as assistant commander of the 3rd Infantry Division. He subsequently oversaw the withdrawal of US troops in 2011, a decision which he disagreed with.

Cabinet selections embrace diversity

Biden has promised to make his presidential cabinet diverse and reflect the US population. But he faces the hurdle of getting his chosen candidates approved by the Senate, currently controlled by the Republican party.

He has already chosen women for the roles of US ambassador to the UN — Linda Thomas-Greenfield — and head of the CIA — Avril Haines — as well as picking former Federal Reserve chair Janet Yellen for the position of treasury secretary.

The latter would be the first-ever female head of the Treasury Department in the history of the US.

