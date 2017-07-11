Joe Biden picks Lloyd Austin as defense secretary — reports

US media reported on Monday that President-elect Joe Biden's pick for the role of defense secretary will be the 67-year-old retired General Lloyd Austin.

Austin's successful nomination would make him the first Black leader of the Pentagon and would be in line with Biden's promise of a diverse cabinet.

The career military officer will likely face opposition in Congress as many believe there should be a clear line between civilian and military leadership in the Pentagon.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

ab/rt (AP, Reuters)