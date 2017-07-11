Joe Biden picks Lloyd Austin as defense secretary — reports

US media reports suggest that President-elect Joe Biden will name retired General Lloyd Austin as his defense secretary. If confirmed, Austin would be the first Black leader of the Pentagon.
US media reported on Monday that President-elect Joe Biden's pick for the role of defense secretary will be the 67-year-old retired General Lloyd Austin.
Austin's successful nomination would make him the first Black leader of the Pentagon and would be in line with Biden's promise of a diverse cabinet.
The career military officer will likely face opposition in Congress as many believe there should be a clear line between civilian and military leadership in the Pentagon.
ab/rt (AP, Reuters)