Joe Biden on Kabul attack: 'We will make them pay'

In a televised speech on Thursday evening, US President Joe Biden said the military is in the process of developing "operational plans to strike IS leadership, assets and facilities."

It comes aftertwin bombing attacks outside Kabul airport killed at least 13 US service members and 72 Afghan civilians.

The death toll makes it one of the deadliest incidents for American troops for the entire 20-year war in Afghanistan.

The Islamic State's Afghanistan affiliate, known as IS-Kclaimed responsibility for the terror attacks. It said it had targeted American troops and their Afghan allies in a statement.

What Joe Biden said about the Kabul attacks

In a televised speech on Thursday evening, Biden said: "We will not be deterred by terrorists. We will not let them stop our mission ... We will continue the evacuation."

"We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay," Biden said, referring to those responsible.

President Biden called the fallen US soldiers "heroes" and said US forces would continue evacuation of US citizens and Afghan allies to meet the August 31 pullout deadline.

He defended his decision to end the US combat mission in the country: "It was time to end a 20-year war."

What were the reactions to the Kabul attack in the US?

US veterans have reacted to the suicide attacks in Kabul, calling the deaths of 85 people including 13 US soldiers "absolutely heartbreaking."

"Everybody that's got someone over there is just sitting there wondering, 'Was it my son, was it my daughter, was it my husband, was it my father?'" Colonel Rob Campbell, US Army (Ret), who served in Afghanistan, told WECT TV in Wilmington, North Carolina.

"It’s absolutely heartbreaking to see what’s going on given the sacrifices that American men and women have done over the last 20-plus years," said former marine raider Chayse Roth, who also served in the war-torn country.

Another ex-serviceman, central-Florida-based Donn Weaver told News 6 that the attacks reminded him of the moment in Sept 2010 when he drove to the airport to collect the body of his son who was killed in Afghanistan.

"My heart goes out to them [relatives of the victims] because there is no way to describe it, the reality doesn’t sink," Weaver said.

"I had hoped it wouldn’t happen, somehow nobody miraculously would be killed getting out, but I knew people would die or be tortured," he said.

How many people have the US evacuated?

The White House said in a statement Thursday that more than 100,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan since the Taliban took over on August 14.

It's estimated that as many as 1,000 Americans are still stranded in Kabul.

Thousands of Afghans who worked with the US military are also stuck in the country, according to the International Rescue Committee.

President Biden has decided to stick with a plan to remove all troops from the country by August 31.

In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission US helicopters evacuate embassy personnel As the Taliban entered the capital, a US Chinook military helicopter evacuates American employees from the US Embassy in Kabul on August 15, 2021. Germany has also sent a pair of smaller helicopters to Kabul to assist in evacuation efforts.

In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission The struggle to reach Kabul's airport Thousands of people rushed to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on August 16 and the following days with hopes of leaving Afghanistan. Dramatic scenes played out as people tried to access the airport and the relative safety from the Taliban it appeared to offer.

In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission Desperate to escape the Taliban Attempts to flee Afghanistan led hundreds of people to run alongside planes in attempts to climb aboard. The dangerous undertaking led to several deaths as people fell off planes while they were taking off, and human remains were also found in one plane's landing gear wheel well.

In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission Two decades later, Taliban back in control After battling Afghan and international troops for two decades, the Taliban retook control of Afghanistan with apparent ease after troops from the United States, Germany and other countries began to withdraw. These Taliban fighters patrol a Kabul district market days after taking over the Afghan capital.

In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission Evacuation operation running at full pace People packed their way into any flights that would bring them out of Afghanistan. The people in this German Air Force transport plane flew to Tashkent, Uzbekistan. Most of the military planes leaving Kabul head to Uzbekistan, Doha or Islamabad where passengers are processed and travel on to other destinations.

In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission Life under Taliban rule Burqa-clad Afghan women shop at a market in Kabul on August 23 — days after the Taliban's takeover of the country. The International Organization for Migration issued an urgent appeal for $24 million to help support the more than 5 million people displaced in Afghanistan and living in "extremely precarious" conditions.

In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission Safe passage A US Marine escorts a child to his family during the evacuation operation at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on August 24, 2021. US President Joe Biden confirmed the United States will pull out all troops by August 31.

In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission Thousands will be left behind Even as thousands of people continued to gather at Kabul's airport, the US State Department warned Americans against traveling to the airport. Explosionslater tore through an area just outside Hamid Karzai International Airport killing scores of people. The acting US ambassador to Afghanistan said "there undoubtedly will be" some at-risk Afghans unable to leave the country.

In pictures: The Kabul evacuation mission Exhausted from a harrowing escape Many of those who managed to flee Afghanistan have reported mixed emotions, saying they feel lucky to have left safely but still despair over the fates of the thousands of people unable to escape from Taliban rule. This family was evacuated from Kabul and is headed to a US refugee processing center. Author: Kevin Mertens



What happened at Kabul airport?

Two suicide bombers and gunmen struck Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul on Thursday afternoon. One blast hit the airport's Abbey Gate, while the other targeted a nearby hotel.

General Kenneth McKenzie, head of US Central Command, said the US airlift in Kabul would continue, adding that the two bombers were "assessed to have been ISIS fighters."

"We continue to execute our number one mission, which is to get as many evacuees and citizens out of Afghanistan," said General McKenzie.

"ISIS will not deter us from accomplishing the mission," he said, adding that US forces were "prepared and ready to defend against" further IS attacks.

The Taliban also condemned the attacks, saying it was concerned about the "security and protection" of its people. The Islamist militant group is a sworn enemy of IS-K.

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid also confirmed reports that more blasts had been heard at the airport on Friday morning. But these were controlled explosions carried out by US forces, he said.

