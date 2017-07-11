Joe Biden inauguration ends Donald Trump era – live updates

Outgoing President Donald Trump is expected to leave the White House in the morning rather than attend any of the day's events

The National Mall, facing the US Capitol has been decorated with some 200,000 flags to represent the absent crowds

Biden will be sworn in as president at noon local time (17:00 UTC)

Biden is expected to sign several executive orders addressing the pandemic, the US economy, climate change and racial injustice by the end of the day

10:30 German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said he felt relief on the day of Joe Biden's inauguration, calling it a "good day for democracy."

"I am greatly relieved that Joe Biden will be inaugurated as president today and move into the White House," Germany's head of state said. "I know this feeling is shared by many people in Germany."

Steinmeier added that US institutions had proven their strength in the face of "great tests" and "hostility" during Trump's term.

09:20 Shortly after he is sworn in, Joe Biden is set to sign 17 executive orders and actions to reverse many of the policies of departing President Donald Trump. His administration hopes to immediately set new paths on immigration, the environment, fighting COVID-19 and the economy.

Among the executive orders are ending Trump's controversial travel ban on majority-Muslim countries, halting the construction of the US-Mexico border wall, rejoining the Paris Climate Accord and the World Health Organization, and revoking the approval of the Keystone XL oil pipeline.

Biden will also set a face mask mandate on federal properties, restore protections of nature reserves removed by Trump and seek freezes on evictions and protection for millions behind on their mortgage payments due to the pandemic.

Advisors of the president said in a statement that Biden sought to "take action, not just to reverse the gravest damages of the Trump administration, but also to start moving our country forward."

US election: How much power does the US president have? So says the US Constitution A president is elected to a 4-year term, with a limit of two terms. They are both head of state and head of government, with control of the federal executive branch that employs some 4 million people (including military personnel). The president is responsible for implementing laws approved by Congress. As the US' highest diplomat, the president can receive ambassadors, thereby recognizing states.

US election: How much power does the US president have? 'Checks and Balances' The three branches of government — executive, judicial and legislative — are co-decision-makers who reciprocally limit one another's power. The president can pardon people and name federal justices, but Senate approval is needed to confirm them. The president also names Cabinet members and ambassadors — but again, Senate approval is needed. This is one way the legislative controls the executive.

US election: How much power does the US president have? The power of the 'State of the Union' The president is required to periodically inform Congress about how the country is doing — a requirement that has evolved into the yearly "State of the Union" speech. While the president cannot introduce legislative bills, they can discuss topics and initiatives they would like to see addressed. This is a way to place Congress under public pressure to act, but nothing more.

US election: How much power does the US president have? Can't just say 'No' The president can veto a bill by sending it back to Congress without signing it. But this veto can be overridden with a two-thirds majority in both chambers of Congress — the House and the Senate. According to the Senate, only around 111 out of 1,516 presidential vetos have ever been successfully overridden. That's roughly 7%.

US election: How much power does the US president have? The gray areas of power The Constitution and decisions by the Supreme Court do not entirely define how much power the president has. One quirk known as the "pocket veto" allows the president to simply tuck a bill sent to them by Congress away "into a pocket," thereby keeping it from taking effect. Congress cannot override this second type of veto. This trick has been used over 1,000 times.

US election: How much power does the US president have? Orders that work like law The president can order government workers to fulfill tasks in a certain manner or to a certain end. Such directives, or "executive orders," have the power of law; no other approval is needed. But this doesn't mean the president can do whatever they want. The courts can overturn an order, or Congress can enact legislation counteracting it. Moreover, the next president can simply revoke it.

US election: How much power does the US president have? Sidestepping Congress The president may negotiate treaties with other governments, but these then need to be approved by the Senate with a two-thirds majority. The president can bypass this by instead issuing an "executive agreement," which does not require congressional approval. These are valid so long as Congress does not raise objections or pass a law rendering the agreement void.

US election: How much power does the US president have? Hold up there with those troops! The president is commander in chief of US forces, but Congress declares war. The president can involve troops in armed conflict without Congress' approval, but this remains hazy. For instance, Congress saw the US' growing involvement in the Vietnam War on a resolution basis as going too far; it stepped in via law. In short, the president keeps some competencies only until Congress cuts in.

US election: How much power does the US president have? Ultimate control If a president misuses the office or commits a crime, the House of Representatives can start impeachment proceedings. This has happened three times over the course of American history, but no one was convicted in the end. However, Congress has an ace up its sleeve: Since it's responsible for approving the budget, it can cut off the nation's cash flow. But citizens may not be happy about this! Author: Uta Steinwehr (Illustrations: Klaus Assmann)



08:30 Global shares rose ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration, as markets were hopeful over the new US president's planned economic stimulus and the possibility for new measures to curb the pandemic in the country.

But Asian and European stock indexes only rose moderately, as concerns about the toll the pandemic is taking in Europe and the US still linger.

08:00 European Council President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed Joe Biden's inauguration, saying Europe now has a friend in Washington.

"This time-honored ceremony on the steps of the US Capitol will be a demonstration of the resilience of American democracy," Von der Leyen said.

"And the resounding proof that, once again, after four long years, Europe has a friend in the White House," she added.

07:27 Residents in the tiny Indian village of Thulasendrapuram, near the southern coastal city of Chennai, cheered for Kamala Harris' inauguration as US vice-president. Harris' grandfather was from the village and moved to Chennai decades ago.

Special prayers for her success were held at the town temple during which the idol of Hindu deity Ayyanar, a form of Lord Shiva, was washed with milk and decked with flowers by the priest.

Harris' late mother was born in India and emigrated to the US to study at the University of California, where she married a Jamaican man, and they named their daughter Kamala, a Sanskrit word for "lotus flower.''

A banner featuring US VP-elect Kamala Harris displayed in Thulasendrapuram, India

06:45 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani welcomed Biden's inauguration by urging his administration to return to the 2015 nuclear deal and lift crippling sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

"The ball is in the US court now. If Washington returns to Iran's 2015 nuclear deal, we will also fully respect our commitments under the pact," Rouhani said in a televised cabinet meeting.

The Iranian president celebrated the departure of President Donald Trump, who had led a policy of "maximum pressure" on Iran.

Rouhani said a "tyrant's era came to an end and today is the final day of his ominous reign."

"Someone for whom all of his four years bore no fruit other than injustice and corruption and causing problems for his own people and the world," the Iranian president added.

