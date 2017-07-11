Joe Biden inauguration ends Donald Trump era – live updates

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn in during a ceremony with no public in attendance. Donald Trump is set to leave Washington and skip the event. Follow DW for the latest.
All updates in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT)
10:30 German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said he felt relief on the day of Joe Biden's inauguration, calling it a "good day for democracy."
"I am greatly relieved that Joe Biden will be inaugurated as president today and move into the White House," Germany's head of state said. "I know this feeling is shared by many people in Germany."
Steinmeier added that US institutions had proven their strength in the face of "great tests" and "hostility" during Trump's term.
09:20 Shortly after he is sworn in, Joe Biden is set to sign 17 executive orders and actions to reverse many of the policies of departing President Donald Trump. His administration hopes to immediately set new paths on immigration, the environment, fighting COVID-19 and the economy.
Among the executive orders are ending Trump's controversial travel ban on majority-Muslim countries, halting the construction of the US-Mexico border wall, rejoining the Paris Climate Accord and the World Health Organization, and revoking the approval of the Keystone XL oil pipeline.
Biden will also set a face mask mandate on federal properties, restore protections of nature reserves removed by Trump and seek freezes on evictions and protection for millions behind on their mortgage payments due to the pandemic.
Advisors of the president said in a statement that Biden sought to "take action, not just to reverse the gravest damages of the Trump administration, but also to start moving our country forward."
08:30 Global shares rose ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration, as markets were hopeful over the new US president's planned economic stimulus and the possibility for new measures to curb the pandemic in the country.
But Asian and European stock indexes only rose moderately, as concerns about the toll the pandemic is taking in Europe and the US still linger.
08:00 European Council President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed Joe Biden's inauguration, saying Europe now has a friend in Washington.
"This time-honored ceremony on the steps of the US Capitol will be a demonstration of the resilience of American democracy," Von der Leyen said.
"And the resounding proof that, once again, after four long years, Europe has a friend in the White House," she added.
07:27 Residents in the tiny Indian village of Thulasendrapuram, near the southern coastal city of Chennai, cheered for Kamala Harris' inauguration as US vice-president. Harris' grandfather was from the village and moved to Chennai decades ago.
Special prayers for her success were held at the town temple during which the idol of Hindu deity Ayyanar, a form of Lord Shiva, was washed with milk and decked with flowers by the priest.
Harris' late mother was born in India and emigrated to the US to study at the University of California, where she married a Jamaican man, and they named their daughter Kamala, a Sanskrit word for "lotus flower.''
06:45 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani welcomed Biden's inauguration by urging his administration to return to the 2015 nuclear deal and lift crippling sanctions on the Islamic Republic.
"The ball is in the US court now. If Washington returns to Iran's 2015 nuclear deal, we will also fully respect our commitments under the pact," Rouhani said in a televised cabinet meeting.
The Iranian president celebrated the departure of President Donald Trump, who had led a policy of "maximum pressure" on Iran.
Rouhani said a "tyrant's era came to an end and today is the final day of his ominous reign."
"Someone for whom all of his four years bore no fruit other than injustice and corruption and causing problems for his own people and the world," the Iranian president added.
