Joe Biden inauguration ends Donald Trump era – live updates

Outgoing President Donald Trump is expected to leave the White House in the morning rather than attend any of the day's events

The National Mall, facing the US Capitol has been decorated with some 200,000 flags to represent the absent crowds

Biden will be sworn in as president at noon local time (17:00 UTC)

Biden is expected to sign several executive orders addressing the pandemic, the US economy, climate change and racial injustice by the end of the day

All updates in Coordinated Universal Time (UTC/GMT)

08:30 Global shares rose ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration, as markets were hopeful over the new US president's planned economic stimulus and the possibility for new measures to curb the pandemic in the country.

But Asian and European stock indexes only rose moderately, as concerns about the toll the pandemic is taking in Europe and the US still linger.

08:00 European Council President Ursula von der Leyen welcomed Joe Biden's inauguration, saying Europe now has a friend in Washington. "This time-honored ceremony on the steps of the US Capitol will be a demonstration of the resilience of American democracy," Von der Leyen said.

"And the resounding proof that, once again, after four long years, Europe has a friend in the White House," she added.

07:27 Residents in the tiny Indian village of Thulasendrapuram, near the southern coastal city of Chennai, cheered for Kamala Harris' inauguration as US vice-president. Harris' grandfather was from the village and moved to Chennai decades ago.

Special prayers for her success were held at the town temple during which the idol of Hindu deity Ayyanar, a form of Lord Shiva, was washed with milk and decked with flowers by the priest.

Harris' late mother was born in India and emigrated to the US to study at the University of California, where she married a Jamaican man, and they named their daughter Kamala, a Sanskrit word for "lotus flower.''

A banner featuring US VP-elect Kamala Harris displayed in Thulasendrapuram, India

06:45 Iranian President Hassan Rouhani welcomed Biden's inauguration by urging his administration to return to the 2015 nuclear deal and lift crippling sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

"The ball is in the US court now. If Washington returns to Iran's 2015 nuclear deal, we will also fully respect our commitments under the pact," Rouhani said in a televised cabinet meeting.

The Iranian president celebrated the departure of President Donald Trump, who had led a policy of "maximum pressure" on Iran.

Rouhani said a "tyrant's era came to an end and today is the final day of his ominous reign."

"Someone for whom all of his four years bore no fruit other than injustice and corruption and causing problems for his own people and the world," the Iranian president added.

