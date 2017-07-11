Joe Biden hopes to end Afghan evacuations on time — live updates

Western evacuation process gathers pace

President Biden has expressed his sympathy with the plight so many are facing

The US has altered its evacuation strategy after criticism over deaths and chaotic scenes

US officials have also expressed concern about a threat from the "Islamic State" in Kabul

This article was last updated at 04:05 UTC/GMT.

Taliban say no extension to August 31 deadline sought

Foreign forces in Afghanistan have not sought an extension to the August 31 deadline they have set for leaving the country, a Taliban official told news agency Reuters on Monday.

President Joe Biden said last week that the deadline might have to be extended so that US troops can help with the evacuation process.

Thousands of Americans are still in Afghanistan, but the Taliban source said there has been no word communicated to the militant group regarding the possibility of continuing evacuations, with the help of US troops, into September.

Japan to send military plane

Japan will send a military plane later on Monday, to bring back its citizens from Afghanistan.

More military planes are expected to be dispatched to repatriate not only its own citizens, but also Afghans working at the Japanese embassy or with Japanese missions, Katsunobu Kato, Japan's chief cabinet secretary, announced.

Australia at the ready

Australia is willing to assist with evacuations from Afghanistan into September if the United States decides to delay its withdrawal, Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Monday.

President Joe Biden last week said US troops may stay in Afghanistan beyond the August 31 deadline to evacuate Americans.

Australia has evacuated around 1,000 citizens people from Kabul in the past week, and Payne said her country would be willing to support further rescue missions.

"We are part of those discussions and if they are to be extended, we are absolutely ready to support a continuing operation at Hamid Karzai international Airport," Payne told reporters in the Australian capital of Canberra.

Strategy change

President Biden has revealed that the US has "made a number of changes" to the evacuation effort, "including extended access around the airport and the safe zone." The move is intended to push back Taliban fighters, and lessen deadly chaos around Kabul airport.

There has been heavy criticism of how the West has handled the evacuation process from Afghanistan following the Taliban's swift takeover of the country.

"We are working diligently to make sure we've increased the ability to get [people] out," Biden said.

He added: "We've changed the gate operations and a whole range of things."

Commercial airlines assistance

The United States has enlisted the help of six commercial airlines to help transport people as the West looks to ramp up its evacuation process from Afghanistan.

President Joe Biden wants the US to step up the pace of departures of Americans and at-risk Afghans amid growing criticism of the chaotic scenes witnessed in recent days in and around the Kabul airport.

Therefore, the Pentagon has called up 18 civilian planes from United Airlines, American Airlines and Delta Air, among others, to carry people from temporary locations after they landed on flights from Afghanistan.

"It's a program that was designed in the wake of the Berlin airlift after World War II to use commercial aircraft to augment our airlift capacity," President Joe Biden said in an address from the White House, adding that airlines voluntarily signed up for the program.

Biden said the flights would bring people from "staging locations," such as Qatar and Germany, to the US or a third country.

"None of them will be landing in Kabul," he added.

American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines and privately held Omni Air will provide three planes each. There are also two aircraft from Hawaiian Airlines, and four from United Airlines.

Sunday's key developments

Seven people died in a stampede outside Kabul airport.

The evacuation of thousands of Americans and their Afghan allies from Kabul was always going to be "hard and painful," US President Joe Bide insisted in a White House address, as criticism mounted over his administration’s handling of the withdrawal.

Former US President Donald Trump slammed his successor in what he described as a "humiliation" for Joe Biden.

The Taliban sent fighters towards Panjshir Valley to take control.

