Joe Biden holds first press conference as US president

For the first time, US President Joe Biden is taking questions from the White House press corps, with a range of critical issues on the agenda including the pandemic, gun violence and rebuilding the US economy.

What has Biden said so far?

Biden started the press conference by announcing that his goal of vaccinating 100 million people within 100 days of taking office had been met ahead of schedule.

"We met that goal last week," Biden said, adding that the new goal is getting 200 million people vaccinated in 100 days.

Biden was the first president in four decades to go more than two months after inauguration without holding a formal question and answer session with reporters.

Although, President Biden has taken questions from the press, it is usually an informal, quick answer to one or two inquiries in a hurried setting after an event. The formal setting allows reporters an extended back and forth on important issues.

Due to coronavirus precautions, the press conference is being held in a large room at the White House with 30 socially distanced chairs spread out for journalists.