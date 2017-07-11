Joe Biden holds first press conference as US president

Facing a pandemic and gun violence at home and the need to rebuild US relationships abroad, Joe Biden is holding his first presidential news conference.
For the first time, US President Joe Biden is taking questions from the White House press corps, with a range of critical issues on the agenda including the pandemic, gun violence and rebuilding the US economy.
Biden is the first president in four decades to go more than two months after inauguration without holding a formal question and answer session with reporters.
Watch the press conference live on DW: