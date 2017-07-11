Joe Biden holds first press conference as US president

For the first time, US President Joe Biden is taking questions from the White House press corps, with a range of critical issues on the agenda including the pandemic, gun violence and rebuilding the US economy.

Biden is the first president in four decades to go more than two months after inauguration without holding a formal question and answer session with reporters.

Although, President Biden has taken questions from the press, it is usually an informal, quick answer to one or two inquiries in a hurried setting after an event. The formal setting allows reporters an extended back and forth on important issues.

Due to coronavirus precautions, the press conference will be held in a large room at the White House with 30 socially distanced chairs spread out for journalists.