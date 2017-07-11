Joe Biden gives Afghanistan speech after messy exit's conclusion

US President Joe Biden is set to address the public on Tuesday evening, following the messy withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan and the US exit from a failed 20-year war.

Scheduled to start in the next few minutes, you can watch live on DW.

The country's swift fall into the hands of the Taliban took onlookers and Afghans by surprise and sent thousands fleeing. Following US withdrawal, the Taliban seized control of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, completing the takeover of much of the country.

Despite mass evacuations of Afghans and foreign personnel working in the country, several are still left in the country. Officials have called for the airport to remain open so that evacuations can continue despite the absence of troops.

Watch video 02:51 Biden praises 'heroes' who gave their lives

Continued efforts to 'get people out'

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg earlier said that Afghans who were not able to get out of Kabul on evacuation flights would not be forgotten. He added that it was "essential" to keep the airport open, both enable humanitarian aid and allow for officials to "continue to get people out."

More than 114,000 people were airlifted from Kabul airport over the past two weeks, while the US has evacuated more than 5,500 US citizens since flights began on August 14. Meanwhile, efforts were further harmed by a suicide bombing that killed 13 US service members and scores of Afghans.

However, tens of thousands of at-risk Afghans, including interpreters who worked for the US military, journalists and rights advocates were left behind. Those individuals face an uncertain future in the hands of the Taliban, where they fear retaliation.

"The American people do have a complicated relationship to Afghanistan," said DW's Washington bureau chief Ines Pohl. "There is still a majority that are still on the side that this war has to come to an end."

"On the other hand, the pictures we are seeing today, how the Taliban are wearing the uniforms of American soldiers, entering big hangars, driving through the streets of Kabul in American military vehicles, this hurts the hearts of many many Americans," she added.

Thousands killed, trillions spent

Meanwhile, leaders of European countries are also debating their next steps regarding how many asylum seekers to take in, and different methods of quickly absorbing a large number of people.

Getting out of Afghanistan was one of Biden's top campaign promises upon coming into office. The war itself resulted in over 2,300 US military deaths, thousands wounded and around $2.3 trillion (roughly €2 trillion) spent.

However the chaotic manner of the departure and the speed of the Taliban's return to power has shocked many in the US, as well as some of the US' allies. More critical western voices have questioned how the Afghan departure and its aftermath squares with Biden's repeated promise to allies that "America is back" in the aftermath of the "America First" mantra of his predecessor Donald Trump.

lc/msh (Reuters, AFP)