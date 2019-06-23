Joe Biden denies 'praising racists' at Democratic debate

Marking the second half of a Democratic debate, 10 opposition presidential candidates on Thursday set their sights on the race's front-runner, former Vice President Joe Biden.

US Senator Kamala Harris, the daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, demanded that Biden explain recent comments in which he described working segregationists to pass legislation.

"I do not believe you are a racist, and I agree with you when you commit yourself to the importance of finding common ground," said Harris.

"But I also believe — and it's personal — it was hurtful to hear you talk about the reputations of two United States senators who built their reputations and career on the segregation of race in this country."

Kamala Harris, who is fighting to become the US' first female head of state, said Biden's remarks were "hurtful"

'Praise racists'

But Biden hit back, defending his record on civil rights.

"It's a mischaracterization of my position across the board: I did not praise racists. That is not true," Biden said. "If we want to have this campaign litigated on who supports civil rights and whether I did or not, I'm happy to do that."

Last week, Biden told a New York City fundraiser that the next president needed "to be able to reach consensus under our system," adding that he was the only one who could bridge a polarized US.

"I was in a caucus with James O. Eastland," Biden said, referring to a former US senator from Mississippi dubbed the "Voice of the White South" for resisting racial integration during the civil rights era. "He never called me 'boy,' he always called me 'son.'"

The comments were widely criticized by members of the Democratic Party. Biden was vice president to the first black US president, Barack Obama.

Ten Democratic candidates also debated on Wednesday.More than 20 candidates are vying for the Democratic presidential nomination. The candidate to face off against President Donald Trump will not be decided until July next year following state primaries and caucuses.

