Joe Biden commits to NATO, EU ties in call with France's Macron

US President Joe Biden spoke to French President Emmanuel Macron and expressed the US' desire to "strengthen bilateral ties with our oldest ally," the White House said in a statement on Sunday.

Biden also emphasized "his commitment to bolstering the transatlantic relationship, including through NATO and the United States' partnership with the European Union," according to the statement.

The two leaders spoke for the first time since Biden's inauguration on Wednesday.

In a separate statement, Macron aides said the two leaders were in agreement on climate change and on ways to fight the coronavirus. They also discussed "their willingness to act together for peace in the Near and Middle East, in particular on the Iranian nuclear issue", the Elysee palace said.

Biden and Macron pledged to work together on shared foreign policy priorities, including China, the Middle East, Russia, and West Africa's Sahel region where France is leading an international military operation against Islamic extremists.

Dealing with Trump's legacy

Biden's phone calls to European leaders were seen to be aimed at mending the strained transatlantic ties after four years of "America First" under Donald Trump.

The new US president reaffirmed his commitment to NATO which had been a bone of contention between Trump and European leaders.

Under Donald Trump, the US repeatedly questioned the alliance and accused other countries of not paying their fair share.

Macron and Trump were also at odds over several issues, such as the war in Syria and US withdrawal from the Paris climate accord, which Biden moved to reverse on his first day in office.

During the conversation with Biden, Macron stressed the importance of working jointly within the World Health Organization — which Trump has abandoned — to help ensure vaccine distribution to poor countries.

From Bush to Biden: How Angela Merkel interacts with US presidents Who will blink first? German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump were at odds on Iran, trade, NATO and many other issues. But their differences seemed to run deeper — and even be personal: Trump is said to have called Merkel "stupid." During talks at a NATO summit in late 2019, the pair seemed to be staring each other down.

From Bush to Biden: How Angela Merkel interacts with US presidents Who's the boss now? The picture raised eyebrows around the world: Merkel and Trump at the G7 summit in Canada in June 2018. Is Merkel in control here, standing above Trump, as the true leader of the free world? Or is he the boss — the only one sitting? The image was released by the German government, captioned as a "spontaneous meeting between two working sessions."

From Bush to Biden: How Angela Merkel interacts with US presidents The handshake that wasn't President Trump appeared standoffish when he hosted Chancellor Merkel at the White House in March 2017. While in the Oval Office, the US president refused to extend a hand to the chancellor in front of media, a stiff image that defined their first encounter.

From Bush to Biden: How Angela Merkel interacts with US presidents Look me in the eye Merkel's bond with Barack Obama stood in sharp contrast to her relationship with Trump. The chancellor and Obama seemed to have become friends over the course of his two terms as US president. This picture was taken in November 2016, when Obama came to Berlin for a farewell visit — just a few days after Donald Trump was elected as his successor.

From Bush to Biden: How Angela Merkel interacts with US presidents All smiles Merkel received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the United States' highest civilian award, at the White House in June 2011. Obama praised her commitment to European unity. Observers also saw the award as proof of good German-American relations.

From Bush to Biden: How Angela Merkel interacts with US presidents A time to make friends At the G7 summit in the Bavarian Alps in 2015, Merkel and Obama got along well. The chancellor was able to count on US support on many topics, such as in the fight against climate change. This ended abruptly when Trump became president in 2016.

From Bush to Biden: How Angela Merkel interacts with US presidents Do you feel the same? Obama's predecessor, George W. Bush, made enthusiastic remarks about Merkel's love of freedom right after their first meeting. At the G8 summit in St. Petersburg in July 2006, he gave her an impromptu neck massage that took the chancellor by surprise. Still, it didn't seem to have put a strain on their relationship.

From Bush to Biden: How Angela Merkel interacts with US presidents Pork chop politics In July 2006, Bush enjoyed putting a piece of grilled wild boar on Merkel's plate. Merkel had welcomed him to her constituency on the coast of the northeastern German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. The barbecue was the highlight of the visit to Merkel's political home base.

From Bush to Biden: How Angela Merkel interacts with US presidents This land is my land In 2007 Merkel visited Bush at his ranch in Texas. Bush personally chauffeured Merkel and her husband, Joachim Sauer, in his American-made pickup truck. Merkel and Bush agreed to work together to find a diplomatic solution to the rising tensions over Iran's nuclear program.

From Bush to Biden: How Angela Merkel interacts with US presidents Trans-Atlantic love At the funeral service for former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl in July 2017, former President Bill Clinton delivered a funny and emotional eulogy. "I loved him," he said. When he sat down again, he reached for Merkel's hand.

From Bush to Biden: How Angela Merkel interacts with US presidents That's a good one! November 2009: Merkel has just delivered a speech before the US Congress in Washington, DC. While the applause went on, then-Vice President Joe Biden entertained the chancellor, making her laugh. Hopes are high for the German-American friendship now Biden has been elected president. Author: Peter Hille



However, Macron's office on Sunday also said that the two leaders would not shy away from thorny issues.

France is notably pushing for globally consistent taxes on US tech companies such as Google and Amazon, which led to an ongoing trade dispute with Washington under Trump.

The US and the European Union have also imposed tit-for-tat tariffs over subsidies to US plane maker Boeing and its France-based rival, Airbus.

adi/dj (Reuters, AFP, AP)