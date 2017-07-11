Joe Biden bans US imports of Russian oil, gas after Ukraine's pleas

Russia's key energy exports are facing US sanctions with US President Joe Biden announcing that the US would no longer import Russian oil.

"We will not be part of subsidizing Putin's war," Biden said, describing energy imports as "the main artery of Russia's economy."

Previously, the White House said Biden would announce measures to "continue to hold Russia accountable for its unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine."

What is the EU stance?

On Tuesday, Biden said the US decided on the ban "in close consultations with our partners and our allies around the world, particularly in Europe" although many of them might not join the boycott.

But the EU has so far refused to sanction energy imports from Russia, with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday saying they were "essential" to daily life in Europe. On Tuesday, the European Commission published plans to cut EU dependency on Russian gas by two-thirds this year and end its reliance on Russian supplies of the fuel "well before 2030."

Just ahead of Biden's announcement, the UK said they would phase out Russian oil imports by the end of 2022.

But the US is far less dependent on Russian energy, and oil and petroleum products from Russia account for less that 10% of US imports in that sector. However, the ban comes as US gasoline prices are hitting record highs, as is the case in much of Europe, with crude oil more expensive now than at any time since 2008.

What else did Biden say?

The US move is likely to drive fuel prices even higher. While announcing the ban, Biden urged Americans to embrace transition to clean energy, saying it would take power away from "tyrants like Putin."

The US president addressed oil companies and their partners, saying that "Russia's aggression is costing us all and it's no time for profiteering or price gauging."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy previously urged Western leaders to include Russia's energy exports, an essential source of income for the Kremlin, into the sweeping package of sanctions against Moscow.

While announcing the import ban, the US president pledged to continue supporting Ukraine, and said that "Putin's war on Ukraine would leave Russia weaker and the rest of the world stronger."

He also said the US would "share the responsibility and cost of caring for the refugees," as the number of people fleeing Ukraine tops 2 million.