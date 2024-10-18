Joe Biden arrives in Germany for shortened farewell visit

Joe Biden arrives in Germany for shortened farewell visitPublished October 18, 2024last updated October 18, 2024
What you need to know
The US president's plane landed in Berlin late Thursday evening for his brief official trip to Germany.
Joe Biden is scheduled to meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz for talks and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to receive a rare honor.
He will also meet French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer for four-way talks including Ukraine and the Middle East.
Biden's trip comes at a potentially crucial juncture in the war in Ukraine — in no small part because of the elections in the US on November 5 — and immediately after news of the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza.
Biden lands in Berlin amid news of Sinwar's death in Gaza
US President Joe Biden has arrived in Germany ahead of talks with European leaders about support for Ukraine's war against Russia and the Middle East conflict. Air Force One landed late on Thursday evening.
At the Berlin Brandenburg Airport on arrival, Biden spoke to reporters about the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza on Thursday.
He said it presented a chance for a new push for a hostage release and cease-fire agreement.
"Now's the time to move on," Biden said. "Move on, move towards a cease-fire in Gaza, make sure that we are moving in a direction that we're going to be able to make things better for the whole world."
Biden had also spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his flight on Air Force One.