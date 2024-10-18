Joe Biden arrives in Germany for shortened farewell visit

The US president's plane landed in Berlin late Thursday evening for his brief official trip to Germany.

Joe Biden is scheduled to meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz for talks and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to receive a rare honor.

He will also meet French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer for four-way talks on issues including Ukraine and the Middle East.

Biden's trip comes at a potentially crucial juncture in the war in Ukraine — in no small part because of the elections in the US on November 5 — and immediately after news of the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza.