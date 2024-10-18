  1. Skip to content
Joe Biden arrives in Germany for shortened farewell visit

Published October 18, 2024last updated October 18, 2024

US President Joe Biden is in Germany for talks with allies on Ukraine and the Middle East weeks before the US votes. He's on a scaled-back itinerary rather than the full state visit planned before Hurricane Milton.

https://p.dw.com/p/4lvrn
President Joe Biden walks down the stairs of Air Force One as he arrives at Brandenburg Airport in Schoenefeld near Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2024.
Biden arrived late on Thursday for a trip delayed by Hurricane Milton, with elections looming back homeImage: Ben Curtis/AP Photo/picture alliance
What you need to know

What you need to know

The US president's plane landed in Berlin late Thursday evening for his brief official trip to Germany.

Joe Biden is scheduled to meet Chancellor Olaf Scholz for talks and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier to receive a rare honor.

He will also meet French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer for four-way talks on issues including Ukraine and the Middle East.

Biden's trip comes at a potentially crucial juncture in the war in Ukraine — in no small part because of the elections in the US on November 5 — and immediately after news of the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza. 

Biden lands in Berlin amid news of Sinwar's death in Gaza
October 18, 2024

Biden lands in Berlin amid news of Sinwar's death in Gaza

US President Joe Biden has arrived in Germany ahead of talks with European leaders about support for Ukraine's war against Russia and the Middle East conflict. Air Force One landed late on Thursday evening.

At the Berlin Brandenburg Airport on arrival, Biden spoke to reporters about the death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza on Thursday.

He said it presented a chance for a new push for a hostage release and cease-fire agreement.

"Now's the time to move on," Biden said. "Move on, move towards a cease-fire in Gaza, make sure that we are moving in a direction that we're going to be able to make things better for the whole world."

President Joe Biden talks to the media upon his arrival at Berlin Brandenburg Airport, Berlin, Germany, October 17, 2024.
The conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine are both likely to feature during Biden's visit, not least after news of Sinwar's deathImage: Elizabeth Frantz/REUTERS

Biden had also spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during his flight on Air Force One. 

https://p.dw.com/p/4lvs5