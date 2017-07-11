Joe Biden, Angela Merkel to address special Munich Security Conference

US President Joe Biden will join German Chancellor Angela Merkel next week at what the Munich Security Conference (MSC) calls a special edition of its annual meeting, organizers said on Friday, confirming a list of speakers at the event.
"We are pleased and honored to announce that Joe Biden will return virtually to the stage on February 19," MSC organizers said on Twitter.
Biden visited the Bavarian capital to attend the conference in 2009 and 2013 when he was vice president to Barack Obama. He also went in 2019. In 2021, he will be the first sitting US president to participate in the meeting, though he'll be attending virtually rather than traveling to Germany.
The president will address "the need for the United States and Europe to take on global challenges together," said White House Press Sectary Jen Psaki.
Who else will take part?
The special edition of the MSC, which normally would have run from February 19-21, will also see contributions from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and US climate envoy John Kerry.
World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus will also give an address, as will Microsoft's Bill Gates.
The event normally hosts scores of heads of state and government, business leaders, security specialists and diplomats discussing transatlantic as well as foreign and defense policy.
Switch to online
The southern German city of Munich has been playing host to the conference for the best part of six decades but is holding an online event this February due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Organizers, however, have not given up on the possibility of an in-person meeting later in 2021 to promote "informal exchanges between international decision-makers."
-
Who will blink first?
German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump were at odds on Iran, trade, NATO and many other issues. But their differences seemed to run deeper — and even be personal: Trump is said to have called Merkel "stupid." During talks at a NATO summit in late 2019, the pair seemed to be staring each other down.
-
Who's the boss now?
The picture raised eyebrows around the world: Merkel and Trump at the G7 summit in Canada in June 2018. Is Merkel in control here, standing above Trump, as the true leader of the free world? Or is he the boss — the only one sitting? The image was released by the German government, captioned as a "spontaneous meeting between two working sessions."
-
The handshake that wasn't
President Trump appeared standoffish when he hosted Chancellor Merkel at the White House in March 2017. While in the Oval Office, the US president refused to extend a hand to the chancellor in front of media, a stiff image that defined their first encounter.
-
Look me in the eye
Merkel's bond with Barack Obama stood in sharp contrast to her relationship with Trump. The chancellor and Obama seemed to have become friends over the course of his two terms as US president. This picture was taken in November 2016, when Obama came to Berlin for a farewell visit — just a few days after Donald Trump was elected as his successor.
-
All smiles
Merkel received the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the United States' highest civilian award, at the White House in June 2011. Obama praised her commitment to European unity. Observers also saw the award as proof of good German-American relations.
-
A time to make friends
At the G7 summit in the Bavarian Alps in 2015, Merkel and Obama got along well. The chancellor was able to count on US support on many topics, such as in the fight against climate change. This ended abruptly when Trump became president in 2016.
-
Do you feel the same?
Obama's predecessor, George W. Bush, made enthusiastic remarks about Merkel's love of freedom right after their first meeting. At the G8 summit in St. Petersburg in July 2006, he gave her an impromptu neck massage that took the chancellor by surprise. Still, it didn't seem to have put a strain on their relationship.
-
Pork chop politics
In July 2006, Bush enjoyed putting a piece of grilled wild boar on Merkel's plate. Merkel had welcomed him to her constituency on the coast of the northeastern German state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. The barbecue was the highlight of the visit to Merkel's political home base.
-
This land is my land
In 2007 Merkel visited Bush at his ranch in Texas. Bush personally chauffeured Merkel and her husband, Joachim Sauer, in his American-made pickup truck. Merkel and Bush agreed to work together to find a diplomatic solution to the rising tensions over Iran's nuclear program.
-
Trans-Atlantic love
At the funeral service for former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl in July 2017, former President Bill Clinton delivered a funny and emotional eulogy. "I loved him," he said. When he sat down again, he reached for Merkel's hand.
-
That's a good one!
November 2009: Merkel has just delivered a speech before the US Congress in Washington, DC. While the applause went on, then-Vice President Joe Biden entertained the chancellor, making her laugh. Hopes are high for the German-American friendship now Biden has been elected president.
Author: Peter Hille