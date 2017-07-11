 Joe Biden accepts Democratic presidential nomination | News | DW | 21.08.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Joe Biden accepts Democratic presidential nomination

Former US Vice President Joe Biden has formally accepted his party's nomination to be their candidate for president. He vowed that he would represent all Americans, not just Democrat voters.

Joe Biden (REUTERS)

Joe Biden formally accepted the US Democratic presidential nomination on Thursday on the final day of the party's convention.

The 77-year-old former vice president called for unity in his speech, which closed the four-day convention.

"I want to be America's president," he stated, saying he would represent all people, not just those who voted for him.

He also vowed that his first priority as president would be "dealing with this coronavirus."

"The tragedy of this virus is that it could have been avoided," Biden said.

The convention was held online owing to the pandemic which has claimed over 170,000 lives in the US.

Read more: Opinion: US Democratic convention kicks off without a bang

Former rivals back Biden

Comedian Julia Louis-Dreyfus hosted the fourth and final evening of coverage of the convention, which included a tribute to the late civil rights activist and Congressman John Lewis.

Former Democratic presidential nominee hopefuls Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker and Amy Klobuchar also spoke to publicly endorse Joe Biden and encourage people to vote.

Key among the themes of the convention was a focus on the use of mail-in ballots, which President Donald Trump has criticized.

Biden will now face Trump in the presidential election in November.

Watch video 05:56

US Presidential Election 2020

ed/rc (AP, Reuters)

DW recommends

Can Kamala Harris sway Indian-American voters?

Many Indian-Americans see the choice of Kamala Harris as the Democratic running mate as a symbol of progress. However, most of them were likely already planning to vote for Joe Biden in November's presidential election.  

Joe Biden nominated as Democratic candidate for US president

At their all-virtual national convention, Democrats have formally nominated Joe Biden as their 2020 presidential candidate. The former vice president will square off with Donald Trump in November's presidential election.  

Ex-US President Barack Obama lays into Trump in DNC speech

The former US president claimed his successor had no interest in "taking the job seriously." In a scathing attack, Obama warned that American democracy might not survive another four years of Donald Trump.  

Advertisement