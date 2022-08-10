Job offer: Project Manager (m/f/d) based in Yemen

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
DW Akademie is looking for a Project Manager (m/f/d) based in Yemen, starting from September 2022
DW Akademie is looking for an experienced project manager (f/m/d) in Yemen with strong
coordination, communication and project management skills to manage, supervise and guide the
effective implementation of our project activities in Yemen.
Location: Yemen
Assignment period: September 2022 – December 2023. The contract will be effective from date of
signing.
Scope of work: Up to 125 days
The role:
• Planning, implementing and managing DW Akademie’s project activities in Yemen in
cooperation with the regional project manager
• Cooperating with project partners
• Supporting research, social media and logistics
• Supporting selection procedures and interviews
• Assisting in organizing trainings and interpretations
• Supporting administrative processes and documentation during and after workshops
• Maintaining regular communication with participants
• Identifying the needs of project stakeholders and participants
• Evaluating and writing reports
• Promoting safe spaces for discussions and exchanges
• Working in an international, agile team with a high range of flexibility
Your profile:
• Completed university studies (minimum bachelor’s degree)
• Experience in all aspects of project management and implementation
• Professional experience in the field of journalism, media
development, or international development
• Knowledge of and experience with conflict-sensitive methods, particularly the Do-No-Harm
approach
• Some knowledge of monitoring and evaluation methods and processes
• Experience in working in a conflict or post-conflict setting
• Knowledge of the media situation in Yemen
• Knowledge of the situation of civil society work and security in Yemen
• Proven experience with MS Office applications
• Fluent in Arabic and English
Application Deadline: August 25, 2022
Please send your cover letter, together with your CV, certificates, and references, by email
with the subject line "Project Manager – Yemen" to: dw-akademie.yemen@dw.com
DW Akademie is Deutsche Welle's center for international media development, journalism training
and knowledge transfer. Our projects strengthen the human right to freedom of expression and
unhindered access to information. DW Akademie empowers people worldwide to make
independent decisions based on reliable facts and constructive dialogue.