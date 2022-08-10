Job offer: Project Manager (m/f/d) based in Yemen

DW Akademie is looking for an experienced project manager (f/m/d) in Yemen with strong

coordination, communication and project management skills to manage, supervise and guide the

effective implementation of our project activities in Yemen.



Location: Yemen

Assignment period: September 2022 – December 2023. The contract will be effective from date of

signing.

Scope of work: Up to 125 days

The role:

• Planning, implementing and managing DW Akademie’s project activities in Yemen in

cooperation with the regional project manager

• Cooperating with project partners

• Supporting research, social media and logistics

• Supporting selection procedures and interviews

• Assisting in organizing trainings and interpretations

• Supporting administrative processes and documentation during and after workshops

• Maintaining regular communication with participants

• Identifying the needs of project stakeholders and participants

• Evaluating and writing reports

• Promoting safe spaces for discussions and exchanges

• Working in an international, agile team with a high range of flexibility

Your profile:

• Completed university studies (minimum bachelor’s degree)

• Experience in all aspects of project management and implementation

• Professional experience in the field of journalism, media

development, or international development

• Knowledge of and experience with conflict-sensitive methods, particularly the Do-No-Harm

approach

• Some knowledge of monitoring and evaluation methods and processes

• Experience in working in a conflict or post-conflict setting

• Knowledge of the media situation in Yemen

• Knowledge of the situation of civil society work and security in Yemen

• Proven experience with MS Office applications

• Fluent in Arabic and English

Application Deadline: August 25, 2022

Please send your cover letter, together with your CV, certificates, and references, by email

with the subject line "Project Manager – Yemen" to: dw-akademie.yemen@dw.com

DW Akademie is Deutsche Welle's center for international media development, journalism training

and knowledge transfer. Our projects strengthen the human right to freedom of expression and

unhindered access to information. DW Akademie empowers people worldwide to make

independent decisions based on reliable facts and constructive dialogue.