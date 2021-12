Joachim Nagel nominated to head Germany's Bundesbank

Joachim Nagel looks likely to succeedJens Weidmann, who announced in October that he would step down as president at the end of 2021 — a staggering five years before his term in office was supposed to end.

55-year-old Nagel, who was nominated by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, has a pedigree of working with big financial institutions like the Bundesbank, where he's already spent 17 years of his career — six of which as a member of the central bank's board.

At the moment, Nagel is still a senior economist at the Bank of International Settlement (BIS) in Basel, which, in the world of finance, is referred to as the central bank of central banks. There, he's the deputy head of the institution's banking unit.

In 2016, Nagel joined the executive board of Germany's state-owned development and investment bank, KfW, where he stayed on until the switch to BIS in 2020.

Although little is known about Nagel's current views on monetary policy in the eurozone, he's previously made critical comments about the European Central Bank's (ECB's) ultraloose policy, notably about historically low interest rates and massive asset-buying programs. "It should be assumed that he feels close to the good old Bundesbank tradition," Carsten Brzeski, chief economist at ING Bank, told DW — in a nod to Germany's ongoing resistance to weakening the ECB's policy rules.

The ECB Governing Council won't be new to Nagel as he had previously attended meetings at the side of Jens Weidmann

Rise through the corridors of power in finance

Nagel is a well-known figure on the stage of global finance. His job at lender KfW gave him a lot of experience which he was able to expand in various positions at the Bundesbank later on.

Nagel's early central bank career began in Hanover in 1999, when he started out as chief of staff of a head of one of the Bundesbank's regional branches. In 2003, he moved to the bank's headquarters in Frankfurt. At the beginning of the financial crisis in 2008, he became head of Capital Markets and two years later a board member responsible for international relations and IT.

"How an organization like the Bundesbank works inside is extremely important to know," Michael Schubert, monetary policy expert at Commerzbank, told DW, saying that Nagel was known for finding good compromises. With regard to monetary policy, he's walking in Jens Weidmann's footsteps, he added.

Another German ECB watcher, Friedrich Heinemann, thinks the new Bundesbank chief will toe the central bank's traditionally hawkish line, but without becoming too ideological about it. "Under Nagel, the Bundesbank will maintain and develop further the rules-based policy of price stability and solid state finances enshrined in the Maastricht Treaty," the researcher at the ZEW institute in Mannheim told the news agency Reuters.

Will the long battle between a dovish ECB and the hawkish Bundesbank (front) change under Joachim Nagel?

Who was also in the running?

It may be exactly this flexibility that might make Nagel the right choice for the new German government that is made up of the leftist Social Democrats (SPD), the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Liberal Free Democrats (FDP).

"All three parties of the new 'traffic-light coalition' can live with him very well," said Commerzbank analyst Michael Schubert, adding that although Nagel was an SPD cardholder and his party had first-pick rights to the post. All three parties had to agree for the candidate to go through. A more dovish candidate advocating loosening monetary policy even more may have met with stronger resistance from the FDP, he argued.

Also in the running for the Bundesbank top job has been Marcel Fratzscher, the head of the DIW economic think tank in Germany. He used to work as a researcher in the ECB, but was lacking the credentials of having run a big financial institution before. In addition, his softer views on monetary policy may not have passed muster with the FDP.

Two other contenders, who had previously been regarded as strong favorites to succeed Weidmann have been Isabel Schnabel and Jörg Kukies.

Schnabel, who is a member of the ECB's executive board, would have left the new government with the difficult task of finding another woman to replace her at the ECB. And Kukies — a state secretary in the German Finance Ministry — is a confidante of Chancellor Olaf Scholz and his chief economic adviser in the Chancellor's Office.

