Joachim Löw: 'We’re not among the Euro 2020 favorites'

The 2018 World Cup may be long gone but it's lasting impact hasn't been lost on Germany coach Joachim Löw.

With his team virtually qualified for Euro 2020, Löw knows that the pressure to perform at a major tournament will only get greater — but the coach is trying to keep expectations low.

Löw has made the decision to put his trust in the next generation. This time around he has called up nine players with less than 10 appearances for the national team. While some see it as a wind of change in the Germany squad, critics have questioned some of Löw's call-ups.

"Our squad is hungry. I would compare it to our team in 2010, but I don't think we belong with the favorites of the tournament — the likes of France and England,” Löw told the press in Düsseldorf.

As current world champions, the French national team does not need an explanation as to why they are among the heavy favorites. Meanwhile, England reached the semi-finals of the last World Cup and have already qualified for Euro 2020 with ease, topping their group.

Germany are virtually qualified for the tournament though, and victory against Belarus in Mönchengladbach on Saturday will see them through alongside the Netherlands, if the Dutch beat Northern Ireland in Belfast on Saturday evening.

Löw is expected to keep with youth, but keep the experienced spine of his team, which includes captain Manuel Neuer, who Löw has confirmed will start against Belarus, with his fierce competitor for the number one jersey, Marc-andre Ter Stegen, confirmed to start against Northern Ireland on Tuesday.

"We're working with a young team. Some players are still developing and still need 2 or 4 years to reach their peak,” Low said. "Joshua Kimmich, Ilkay Gündogan, and Toni Kroos will play in midfield and Serge Gnabry will definitely play on top,” said Löw.

Timo Werner and Julian Brandt will be competing for a starting berth too, but with Germany big favorites to pick up a convincing win against the Belarusians, Löw is demonstrating that youth is providing a path to the future.