Sports

Joachim Löw to miss Germany qualifiers due to health concerns

Germany's head coach Joachim Löw has been taken to hospital and will miss the next two Germany games against Belarus and Estonia.

Fußball Nationalmannschaft Amsterdam Jogi Löw (picture-alliance/GES/M.I. Güngör)

The German FA (DFB) said on Friday morning that head coach Joachim Löw has been taken into hospital to deal with the aftereffects of a sporting accident that led to a contused artery.

"I already feel better, but have to rest up for the next four weeks," Löw said in a DFB statement. "I'm in constant communication with my coaching staff and we will stay in contact over the phone for both games. Marcus Sorg, Andy Köpke, and Oliver Bierhoff have many years of experience between them and we will be able to get through this short break in a good manner."

Bild newspaper reported that Löw had checked into a clinic in Freiburg with circulatory problems after dropping a dumbbell on himself a few weeks ago.

Assistant head coach Marcus Sorg will take charge of the coming Germany internationals.

"The most important thing is that 'Jogi' is back to full health in the next few days. Even though you can tell he'd rather be back on the training ground, he's right to rest up," team manager Oliver Bierhoff said.

