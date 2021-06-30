Joachim Löw: I take responsibility for Germany's early Euro 2020 exit

Outgoing Germany coach Joachim Löw said he took "full repsonsibility" for Germany's early Euro 2020 exit and will now welcome a break from the spotlight.

"From the outside, you probably can't tell what it's like to carry this responsibility for 15 years," he said at a press conference on Wednesday, following the team's return from London.

"Even when you have periods without international breaks, you spend every waking moment with preparation and research. Carrying that responsibility as a public person isn't always easy and of course there were moments which I didn't find so great.

"So, after 15 years on the front line, yes I'm happy that I can pass on that responsibility. It will take some time to process all the great moments, and the less good ones."

The drawn-out end of the longest coaching reign in men's international football reached its "less good" conclusion with defeat in London on Tuesday and was signed off with a video call on Wednesday alongside team manager Oliver Bierhoff.

Taking stock

"I take full responsibility for being knocked out this early, not ifs ands and buts," said Löw. "It's going to take time to process this diasppointment."

Löw, who said his relationships with players and staff were the most important thing to him, announced his intention to step down after this tournament back in March. But the man who won the World Cup with Germany in 2014 after taking charge in 2006 would have hoped for a happier ending than a tame 2-0 defeat to England in the last-16 of Euro 2020.

The recall of veteran pair Thomas Müller and Mats Hummels failed to have the desired effect for Löw and the international future of a number of the World Cup winners of seven years ago appears up in the air.

The future under Flick

These decisions, and more, will be taken by Hansi Flick, who ended a highly successful stint at Bayern Munich at the end of the club season before agreeing to take over from the man who he assisted from 2006 until the World Cup win in 2014.

"I wish Hansi Flick all the best for the future and my heart continues to beat black, red and gold," said Löw of his successor.

Flick's first game in charge will be a far cry from the bright lights of a Euros knockout match at Wembley, with Germany set to play Liechtenstein away in a World Cup qualifier in early September. Germany have some work to do in reaching Qatar 2022, after a shock loss to North Macedonia back in March.

"We're looking forward to seeing how the team develops under Hansi Flick's tutelage," said Bierhoff. "We've all seen how Bayern Munich played football and we'd like to see that too, but the most important thing is to be successful."