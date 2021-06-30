Joachim Löw: I take responsibility for Germany's early Euro 2020 exit

Outgoing Germany coach Joachim Löw said he took "full repsonsibility" for Germany's early Euro 2020 exit and will now welcome a break from the spotlight.
"From the outside, you probably can't tell what it's like to carry this responsibility for 15 years," he said at a press conference on Wednesday. "Even when you have periods without international breaks, you spend every waking moment with preparation and research. Carrying that responsibility as a public person isn't always easy and of course there were moments which I didn't find so great.
"So after 15 years on the front line, yes I'm happy that I can pass on that responsibility. It will take some time to process all the great moments, and the less good ones.
The drawn-out end of the longest coaching reign in men's international football reached its "less good" conclusion with defeat in London on Tuesday and was signed off with a video call on Wednesday alongside team manager Oliver Bierhoff.
Taking stock
"I take full responsibility for being knocked out this early, not ifs ands and buts," said Löw. "It's going to take time to process this diasppointment."
Löw, who said his relationships with players and staff were the most important thing to him, announced his intention to step down after this tournament back in March. But the man who won the World Cup with Germany in 2014 after taking charge in 2006 would have hoped for a happier ending than a tame 2-0 defeat to England in the last 16 of Euro 2020.
The recall of veteran pair Thomas Müller and Mats Hummels failed to have the desired effect for Löw and the international future of a number of the World Cup winners of seven years ago appears up in the air.
The future under Flick
These decisions, and more, will be taken by Hansi Flick, who ended a highly successful stint at Bayern Munich at the end of the club season before agreeing to take over from the man who he assisted from 2006 until the World Cup win in 2014.
"I wish Hansi Flick all the best for the future and my heart continues to beat black, red and gold," said Löw of his successor.
Flick's first game in charge will be a far cry from the bright lights of a Euros knockout match at Wembley, with Germany set to play Liechtenstein away in a World Cup qualifier in early September. Germany have some work to do in reaching Qatar 2022, after a shock loss to North Macedonia back in March.
"We're looking forward to seeing how the team develops under Hansi Flick tutelage," said Bierhoff. "We've all seen how Bayern Munich played football and we'd like to see that too, but the most important thing is to be successful."
-
Joachim Löw, the world's longest-serving national team coach
Longest-tenured national team coach
In March 2020, Uruguay's football association laid off its longtime first team coach Oscar Tabarez, 73, as it struggles financially amid the coronavirus crisis. His removal made Germany coach Joachim Löw, whose tenure began three months after Tabarez's in 2006, the longest-serving coach in international football.
-
Joachim Löw, the world's longest-serving national team coach
Unspectacular playing career
Joachim Löw's career as a player was anything but spectacular. In his 52 Bundesliga matches as a striker for Stuttgart, Eintracht Frankfurt and Karlsruhe, the native of southwestern Germany found the back of the net just seven times. Much of his time as a player was spent at then-second division side Freiburg.
-
Joachim Löw, the world's longest-serving national team coach
A switch to coaching
Even before he hung up his boots, Joachim Löw turned his hand to coaching, first as a youth coach at Swiss outfit FC Winterthur, where he was still playing in 1994. In 1995 he broke into the Bundesliga as co-coach at his former club Stuttgart, before being named head coach a year later. Here he is seen speaking to Thomas Schneider, who would later become his assistant with the national team.
-
Joachim Löw, the world's longest-serving national team coach
Turkish tenure
Despite winning the German Cup with Stuttgart in 1997, Löw was let go by the Swabians. In the summer of 1998 he took a job with Istanbul side Fenerbahce and led them to a third-place finish. Still, he would only last a year at the club.
-
Joachim Löw, the world's longest-serving national team coach
First-place firing
After spells at Karlsruhe, Adanaspor and Innsbruck, Löw moved on to Austria Vienna, in the summer of 2003. This too would turn out to be a short interlude, as he was sacked in March, despite the club occupying first place in the table. Without him, Austria would finish second in the league by a single point.
-
Joachim Löw, the world's longest-serving national team coach
The Jogi and Jürgen show
After Rudi Völler resigned as coach of the German national team, another former Germany striker, Jürgen Klinsmann, took over. One of Klinsmann's first moves as Germany coach was to appoint Löw as his assistant.
-
Joachim Löw, the world's longest-serving national team coach
Summer fairy tale
Klinsmann and Löw led Germany into the 2006 World Cup on home soil, where they lost to Italy in the semifinals. The "home" World Cup created a vibrant atmosphere all over Germany, where public viewing of games first took place on a large scale. Here Klinsmann and Löw are flanked by goalkeeping coach Andreas Köpke and manager Oliver Bierhoff at a post-tournament event in Berlin.
-
Joachim Löw, the world's longest-serving national team coach
Euro final defeat
After succeeding Klinsmann as head coach, Löw's first major tournament in charge was Euro 2008. He led Germany to the final in Vienna, but they were defeated 1-0 by Spain.
-
Joachim Löw, the world's longest-serving national team coach
Spain again...
At his first World Cup as head coach, Joachim Löw's young squad cruised by England (4-1) in the round of 16 and crushed Argentina (4-0) in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, though, Germany ran into the more experienced Spanish side, who prevailed 1-0. Here Löw is seen congratulating a young Mesut Özil during the England match.
-
Joachim Löw, the world's longest-serving national team coach
No laughing matter
Joachim Löw's men got off to a perfect start to Euro 2012 in Poland and Ukraine, winning all three of their group-stage matches, before beating Greece 4-2 in their quarterfinal: It was Germany's 15th consecutive win, setting a new world record. However, there would be no happy ending, as Germany fell 2-1 to bogey side, Italy.
-
Joachim Löw, the world's longest-serving national team coach
World Cup champions
It all came together for Löw in 2014. Germany beat Portugal and the US, while drawing with Ghana to progress from the group stage. They needed extra time to beat Algeria in the round of 16 and struggled past France 1-0. But they crushed hosts Brazil 7-1. The final, against Argentina, also went to extra time, before Mario Götze scored the winner to give Germany a 1-0 win — and the World Cup.
-
Joachim Löw, the world's longest-serving national team coach
Down to earth in France
Löw's next major tournament was Euro 2016, just next door in France. Germany advanced to the knockout stage with two wins and a draw before beating Slovakia and Italy to set up a semifinal showdown against the hosts in Marseille. Germany came up short though, falling 2-0 to France.
-
Joachim Löw, the world's longest-serving national team coach
A minor title
Germany won their first Confederations Cup under Joachim Löw in 2017. It was far from Germany's best side that turned out in Russia, with Löw choosing to rest several first-string players in ancipation of the World Cup 12 months later. Germany beat Chile 1-0 in the final thanks to a goal from Lars Stindl in the 20th minute. Germany's future looked very bright indeed.
-
Joachim Löw, the world's longest-serving national team coach
What a difference a year makes
With a full-strength squad, Germany were regarded as one of the favorites heading into the 2018 World Cup in Russia. But they looked a shadow of their former selves, losing to Mexico and South Korea and finishing bottom of their group. Despite the poor showing, Löw said he intended to fulfill his contract, which the German football association (DFB) extended until 2022 before the tournament.
-
Joachim Löw, the world's longest-serving national team coach
Three World Cup winners cut
After the disaster in Russia, Löw acknowledged errors. He wrongly believed that he could get into the knockout rounds playing possession-based football. "It was almost arrogant," Löw said in his analysis afterwards. He announced a generation change in the team and said he would be dropping Jerome Boateng, Mats Hummels und Thomas Müller from the squad.
-
Joachim Löw, the world's longest-serving national team coach
A dark day
Germany comfortably qualified for Euro 2020, a tournament that was postponed a year due to COVID-19. Löw appeared to slowly be moving this new Germany team in the right direction, until they suffered a 6-0 loss to Spain in the Nations League. It was the second highest defeat in Germany's football history. "It was a dark day," said Löw afterwards as pressure began to mount.
-
Joachim Löw, the world's longest-serving national team coach
The end of the road
On March 9, Löw announced that he would be stepping down as head coach following the 2021 European Championships. He spoke of his "pride and gratitude" at having represented Germany for almost 17 years and insisted his motivation ahead of the Euros remains "unbroken." DFB president Fritz Keller expressed his "great respect" for Löw's decision, which gives the DFB time to identify a successor.
Author: Chuck Penfold