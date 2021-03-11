Joachim Löw: Germany ready for 'regeneration' but not before Euro 2020

Joachim Löw's reputation, and later success, was forged in revitalizing a footballing superpower that had lost its way, with the help of the good will generated by a home tournament.

On Thursday, the Germany boss, who will leave his role after Euro 2020 this summer, said he believed history was about to repeat itself. But this time he will not play a central role.

"In 2024, we have a home European Championship. Like in 2006 [the World Cup in Germany], it can lead to an explosion with huge enthusiasm in the team, in society," he told a Zoom press conference on Thursday.

"Germany was able to present itself in a new light. It led to regeneration, new paths, new zest and to a change of thinking. That should also be the case in 2024, especially in terms of regeneration.

"Looking ahead, I will no longer be in a position to deliver that, which is why I've made my decision. The new coach will need time and the team will have to prepare. They shouldn't be held back by a coach stuck to his chair."

Comeback on the cards? Joachim Löw was speaking at a virtual press conference

While looking ahead is natural enough, the postponement of Euro 2020 to this summer means there are still two major tournaments before Germany plays host.

But Löw's decision to leave the post he's held since 2006 after the Euros may perhaps lead to a more pragmatic short-term approach, and the man who has preached rebuilding since Russia 2018 continues to nudge the door further and further open for axed veterans Thomas Müller and Mats Hummels to return.

Nevertheless, he insisted that, despite a disastrous 2020 for the Nationalmannschaft, his faith in his current players remains "absolutely intact."

"Our players are intelligent and ambitious when a tournament is approaching, regardless of whether a coach is continuing afterwards or not," the 61-year-old said.

"They all want to win, they all want success, so I don't think my departure will give them any extra motivation to perform. I have already spoken to some of them personally — the captain and vice-captain, long-serving players like [Ilkay] Gündogan, [Manuel] Neuer and [Toni] Kroos and others. It was important to me that they heard the news from me personally."

Even Germany's oldest players have never known life under another Bundestrainer (national team coach). Equally, those in positions of power at the DFB (German FA), have no experience in appointing someone to the job.

Klopp? Flick? Rangnick? Who could replace Joachim Löw? Jürgen Klopp In comparison to the rather reserved Löw, Jürgen Klopp would certainly represent a change of style. Klopp has won the Premier League and the Champions League with Liverpool, where his contract runs until 2024. He has distanced himself from speculation about the Germany job, but with his team currently in crisis, perhaps the 53-year-old would like a new challenge?

Klopp? Flick? Rangnick? Who could replace Joachim Löw? Hansi Flick If continuity is what the German FA are after, then Hansi Flick is their man. The current European and world champion Bayern Munich head coach spent eight years as Löw's assistant, and played a key role in Germany's 2014 World Cup triumph. Flick is highly respected by his players, but it's unlikely that Bayern would let him leave easily - even if he wanted to.

Klopp? Flick? Rangnick? Who could replace Joachim Löw? Ralf Rangnick The "football professor" Ralf Rangnick was the sporting brains behind RB Leipzig and is considered a tactical pioneer. His competence is beyond doubt and he is currently out of work, but as always with Rangnick, the conditions have to be right. The 62-year-old likes to work with blank slates and demands full control. Germany sporting director Oliver Bierhoff would have to take a back seat.

Klopp? Flick? Rangnick? Who could replace Joachim Löw? Stefan Kuntz Former Bundesliga striker Stefan Kuntz (58) has been in charge of Germany's under-21s since 2016 and won the U21 Euros in 2017, to add to his senior European Championship title with Germany as a player in 1996. The option of promoting from within will certainly be on the table for the German FA, although probably only if they can't get a higher-profile candidate first.

Klopp? Flick? Rangnick? Who could replace Joachim Löw? Horst Hrubesch Under-18s, under-19s, under-21s, Olympic team, women's team, sporting director - you name it and Horst Hrubesch has probably done it. The 69-year-old knows the German FA inside out, but he's also retired on several occasions before jumping back into action. Would the former Hamburg striker come back again if he were offered the very top job?

Klopp? Flick? Rangnick? Who could replace Joachim Löw? Christian Streich Unconventional, oddly endearing but a master of his craft, Christian Streich is often mentioned when it comes to Joachim Löw's potential successors. The 55-year-old is the Bundesliga's longest-serving coach, having pulled the strings at Freiburg since 2012. Streich would have the skill, experience, longevity and personality for the top job - but he's just signed a contract extension with Freiburg.

Klopp? Flick? Rangnick? Who could replace Joachim Löw? Lothar Matthäus He won the World Cup as a player, so why not as a coach? Franz Beckenbauer famously managed it, but Lothar Matthäus is a much more divisive figure. Some view him as a tactical expert, others as an overrated talking head. His punditry on Sky TV every weekend makes both opinions understandable, to be honest. But the 59-year-old has ruled himself out of the job anyway.

Klopp? Flick? Rangnick? Who could replace Joachim Löw? Silvia Neid Nevermind a new "Bundestrainer" to replace Joachim Löw, what about a "Bundestrainerin"? Silvia Neid won the World Cup and the European Championships with Germany's women and was voted FIFA coach of the year on three occasions. The 56-year-old is currently head of scouting at the German FA, but would the bosses be brave and progressive enough to hire a female coach for the top job? Author: Matt Ford, Andreas Sten-Ziemons



No rush on replacement

"It's an important decision but not an immediately pressing one," said team manager Oliver Bierhoff, before it was confirmed that the new coach would likely be announced before the international games in September. "We have time to consider all of our options. We have good coaches in Germany, abroad and within the DFB."

Bierhoff went on to rule out the possibility of a foreign coach, citing the number of high-quality Germans on the market, and said he'd "never rule out" a female coach in the future. But the former striker, who won Euro 96 with Germany, said the required credentials were clear.

"Coaching pedigree, the ability to lead training sessions, footballing competence — but also communication, with players and with the public. They must be able to handle the pressure. Joachim Löw could do all of that," he said.

"We're losing a great coach, a great national team coach, which is different to a club coach. You have less time to work with the players, but even more pressure."

Among the names touted for the job are Jürgen Klopp (who ruled himself out in a press conference earlier in the week), Ralf Rangnick and Hansi Flick, who was Löw's assistant for the 2014 World Cup win and has enjoyed enormous success with Bayern Munich.

The time is nigh

"Everyone knows how my relationship with Hansi is," said Löw. "Everyone knows the quality of Hansi. It's not my job to talk about a successor. I don't want to say anything in any direction. I believe that the decision is in good hands with the DFB and Oliver."

But, for now, the decisions on the pitch remain Löw's. After more than two years of disappointments since Russia 2018, his stock is at an all-time low, and Germany have been handed an unenviable group at the Euros alongside Hungary, Portugal and world champions France.

Still, in the likes of Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Leroy Sané and Serge Gnabry, Germany already have the core of their next generation, and Löw pointed to some similarities to his earlier years when his eventual World Cup winners first emerged.

"The current players perhaps lack a bit of experience but they have incredible potential," he said. "I know from experience and I am convinced that they will reach their best in 2024, with a home tournament."

For Löw, the time to develop is nearly over. For Germany, it will soon be time to start again. But not until after the Euros.