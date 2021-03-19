Joachim Löw calls up Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz for Germany

Jamal Musiala, 18, who was also eligible to play for England, has been named to Joachim Löw's squad as Germany kick off their World Cup qualifying campaign against Iceland in Duisburg on March 25 and North Macedonia in Romania three days later. Also getting his first call-up to the national team is 17-year-old Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz.

Exception granted for Premier League players

Just hours after the local authorities in the western German citiy of Duisburg announced that England-based players would be granted an exemption to coronavirus quarantine restrictions,Löw saw his way clear to nominate Chelsea's Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, and Antonio Rüdiger, Manchester City's Ilkay Gündogan, and Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno to the squad. Frankfurt's Amin Younes has been given his first call-up since October 2017.

As expected, Thomas Müller, Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng, all members of Germany's 2014 World Cup-winning side, have not been recalled, although Löw has signaled that they could be in the mix for the Euros in the summer.