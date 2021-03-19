 Joachim Löw calls up Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz for Germany | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 19.03.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Sports

Joachim Löw calls up Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz for Germany

Joachim Löw has given two youngsters their first call-ups ahead of his first matches since announcing his resignation as Germany coach. Weeks after declaring for Germany, Bayern Munich's Jamal Musiala is in the squad.

Joachim Löw

Joachim Löw is set to step down after the Euros in the summer

Jamal Musiala, 18,  who was also eligible to play for England, has been named to Joachim Löw's squad as Germany kick off their World Cup qualifying campaign against Iceland in Duisburg on March 25 and North Macedonia in Romania three days later. Also getting his first call-up to the national team is 17-year-old Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Florian Wirtz.

Exception granted for Premier League players

Just hours after the local authorities in the western German citiy of Duisburg announced that England-based players would be granted an exemption to coronavirus quarantine restrictions,Löw saw his way clear to nominate Chelsea's Kai Havertz, Timo Werner, and Antonio Rüdiger, Manchester City's Ilkay Gündogan, and Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno to the squad.  Frankfurt's Amin Younes has been given his first call-up since October 2017.

As expected, Thomas Müller, Mats Hummels and Jerome Boateng, all members of Germany's 2014 World Cup-winning side, have not been recalled, although Löw has signaled that they could be in the mix for the Euros in the summer.

Watch video 03:00

Germany soccer coach Löw to step down after Euros

DW recommends

Bayern Munich prodigy Jamal Musiala's former coach: 'He still calls me sir'

Jamal Musiala was already Bayern Munich's youngest-ever player when he became their youngest scorer. The 17-year-old's former coach tells DW about Musiala's path to prominence and his preference for England over Germany.  

Advertisement
Instagram Logo Neu

DW Kick Off on Instagram

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Deutschland Negativ-Journalistenpreis «Verschlossenen Auster» geht an Facebook

DW Kick off on Facebook

This is the place to come to find all of our Bundesliga and other football-related content on Facebook.  

Social Media Twitter Logo Symbolbild

DW Sports on Twitter

News and background stories from football and the rest of the world of sports, from Germany's international broadcaster.  

Fussball 1.Bundesliga Saison 17/18 - FC Bayern Muenchen vs Hannover 96

DW Bundesliga on Alexa

Want to hear what we think about the latest Bundesliga matchday? Just ask your Alexa device to play the audio of our opinion piece.  