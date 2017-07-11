Jimmy Lai: Hong Kong court denies media tycoon bail again

The Hong Kong High Court on Thursday again denied bail to prominent democracy advocate and newspaper publisher Jimmy Lai.

Lai has been charged under a controversial national security law for "colluding with foreign forces."

He was arrested and charged in December, and was initially granted bail on condition of house arrest, but was quickly thrown back into jail after prosecutors successfully overturned the ruling.

The high court Thursday upheld a ruling handed down last week from the Court of Final Appeal (CFA), which said the initial bail granted by a lower court had applied an "erroneous line of reasoning."

More to come...

wmr/rt (Reuters, AP)