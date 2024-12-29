Jimmy Carter, former US President, dies at 100

Skip next section Carter's legacy will 'inspire Americans for generations,' Bush says

12/29/2024 December 29, 2024 Carter's legacy will 'inspire Americans for generations,' Bush says

Former Republican President George W. Bush said the legacy of the late Carter will "inspire Americans for generations."

Bush hailed Carter's post-presidency work through his nonprofit Carter Center, which included building affordable housing and promoting public health and global democracy.

The work "set an example of service that will inspire Americans for generations," Bush said.

Carter was a strong opponent of Bush's 2003 invasion of Iraq.