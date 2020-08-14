 Jim Button: How racist is the popular children′s book? | Books | DW | 14.08.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Books

Jim Button: How racist is the popular children's book?

Published 60 years ago, "Jim Button and Luke the Engine-Driver" has been translated into many languages. But is the book about a little black boy racist?

Filmszene Jim Knopf und Lukas der Lokomotivführer (Warner Bros., Ilze Kitshoff)

This is the story of Jim Button, who one day arrives on the island of Morrowland, a tiny baby in a postal package. Eventually, Morrowland's king feels his island is too small for all the residents, so Jim — an adolescent by then — his best friend Luke, an engine driver, and the locomotive Emma set off to the fictitious land of Mandala to save a princess. 

The book, Jim Button and Luke the Engine Driver, written in 1960 by Michael Ende has enthralled both adults and children alike. Two years after its initial publication in German, a follow-up book was printed: Jim Button and the Wild 13.

Book cover Jim Bottone

The books were translated in over 30 languages; here the cover of the Italian version

The books have been translated into a total of 33 languages, including Arabic, Estonian, Japanese, Hebrew and Chinese. Around 5.5 million copies have been printed worldwide, making it a global success. Later, Ende gained fame for the books Momo and The NeverEnding Story.  

Jim Button: a Black hero

It was unusual for a story in the 1960s to have a Black hero. "When I was a child, I loved Jim Button — the boy who looked like me and who was the hero of the story," Berlin-based author Tupoka Ogette told the Heinrich Böll Foundation. She also remembered that the use of the N-word annoyed her enough to cross it out in the book. The word had made her suffer as a child, the anti-racism advocate and author wrote.  

In recent years, the N-word has been the focus of many debates in Germany related to racist stereotypes in children's books. Many publishers have replaced racist names and references in recent editions, as in Astrid Lindgren's Pippi Longstocking. The heroine's father's name was changed from the "N-word King" to the South Sea King.

Read more: Is the street name 'Uncle Tom' racist?

A debate about racism

Some, like Hamburg-based educator Christiane Kassama, say the Jim Button books are completely inappropriate. "Jim Button reproduces many clichés about the allegedly typical nature and appearance of Blacks," she told Germany's Die Zeit newspaper on the occasion of the book's 60th anniversary. He is just as white people imagine: "a funny, cheeky black child." The way illustrator Franz Josef Tripp drew Jim Button, with a broad grin and thick pink lips is unthinkable today.

Georgina Melville as Jim Knopf in the Komische Oper version of the story (picture-alliance/Eventpress Hoensch)

Georgina Melville as Jim Knopf in the Komische Oper version of the story

The publishers of the stories, Thienemann, refuse to change the book's language. They argue the characters are fictitious literary figures from a different era, and also say they do not want to infringe on copyright law.

In 2019, Jim Button and Luke the Engine-Driver premiered as a children's opera at Berlin's Komische Oper. "Jim is always ready for an adventure, learning new things and open to meeting new people," said Georgina Melville, the British soprano who sang the role of Jim. "Jim Button is a role model for every child. His journey teaches him patience, understanding and courage and confronts him with his own weaknesses," she told DW.

It's not the first time the story has been told in a different format. The Augsburger Puppenkiste version of the book was filmed for TV in the 1960s, making the story popular in Germany. 

Symbolbild, Wörter der Woche: Jim Knopf und Lukas der Lokomotivführer (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Puchner)

The televised version created by puppet theater Augsburger Puppenkiste is also very popular in Germany

Following his characters

Born in 1929 in Garmisch-Partenkirchen in southern Germany, Michael Ende went to school while the Nazis were in power and later studied to be an actor. He wrote poems and stories as a hobby and honed his skills over time. His stories and characters were developed spontaneously.  

In the case of Jim Button, the writer had no idea where the story was headed when he began writing it. During an interview on German TV interview in 1990, he said: "It sounds like a joke, but it's true: I didn't know what was in that package," he said, referring to the package that was delivered containing Jim at the start of the story. For Ende, writing was an adventure. "There's a moment when the characters take on a life of their own and you just follow their lead," he said at the time.

Read more: New German dictionary edition stirs debate about language

Author Michael Ende (picture-alliance/United Archives)

Author Michael Ende

Jim Button fought racism 

When Michael Ende died in 1995, the estate he left behind included writings and notes that showed the author was fervently anti-racist and critically examined the racial ideology of the National Socialists. This spirit is reflected in Jim's adventures, where he and his companions help outsiders and underdogs during their travels.  

In the story, the travelers reach the gates of the dragon city, Sorrowland, which bears the words: "Attention! No entry for non-purebred dragons under penalty of death." Not only do they defeat the cruel pure-blooded dragon teacher Mrs. Grindtooth, but they also enlist the help of a half-dragon, who is an outcast because his mother is a hippopotamus and not a dragon.

It's a storyline that thwarts the Nazis' racist ideology and is both tolerant and pacifist, said Ralf Schweikart, a politician from Germany's Social Democrats party who champions youth literature. "The Black hero and the Chinese princess meet and neither origin nor skin color play a role," he told Germany's epd news agency.

The color of Jim Button's skin played no role when the story was transformed into a children's opera at Berlin's Komische Oper. "Some words and phrases naturally cause discomfort in today's world and they are the book's Achilles' heel, so to speak," said singer Georgina Melville. She adds that the production reflected a more modern attitude. 

Film director Dennis Gansel also deliberately left out allusions to Jim's skin color when he turned the first Jim Button book into a movie in 2018. The follow-up film, Jim Button and the Wild 13, is scheduled for release in October.

  • Karoline Herfurth as the Little Witch (Studiocanal)

    Should books with racist content be revised?

    'The Little Witch' (1957)

    This classic of children's literature, by Otfried Preussler, was made into a film that came out earlier this year. In a 2013 revision of the book, children getting dressed up as a "Neger" — a derogatory word that can either be translated as "negro" or "nigger" — or a "Zigeuner" (gypsy) simply picked other costumes. The publisher's decision to change some words led to a heated debate in Germany.

  • Film still Das kleine Gespenst (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Should books with racist content be revised?

    'The Little Ghost' (1966)

    Thienemann publishing house also decided to review Preussler's other classic books of German children literature, including "The Robber Hotzenplotz" books and "The Little Ghost" (made into a film in 2013). They reformulated for example the friendly ghost's reaction when he turns black. Such revisions shock purists: Should books be changed? And where should the line be drawn?

  • Film still from Jim Knopf und Lukas der Lokomotivführer (Warner Bros., Ilze Kitshoff)

    Should books with racist content be revised?

    'Jim Button and Luke the Engine Driver' (1960)

    Experts view Michael Ende's popular children's novel as an allegory against the Nazis' ideology. During his lifetime, the author updated his book, turning references to China into a fictional country called Mandala. However, the latest version keeps the term "Neger," used once to describe the black boy in the tale. The latest movie adaption of the work was recently released in cinemas (photo).

  • Pippi Longstocking (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Should books with racist content be revised?

    The 'Pippi Longstocking' series

    The word "negro" was already removed or replaced from the English version of Astrid Lindgren's popular books during the 1950s. The German version had been reworked in the 1990s; however, it kept the term with a footnote mentioning that it was outdated. In 2009, all references to Pippi's dad as the "Negerkönig" (Negro King) were replaced with the "South Sea King."

  • Book cover The story of Doctor Dolittle (c) penguin

    Should books with racist content be revised?

    'The Story of Doctor Dolittle' (1920)

    Hugh Lofting's classic was reworked for its 1988 edition; instead of coming from the "Land of the White Men," Doctor Dolittle is from the "Land of the Europeans." Similarly, references to the King of Jolliginki avoid mentioning the color of his skin. Despite efforts to make race invisible, the colonial ideologies of the time are still reflected in the plot and the depictions of the characters.

  • Film still Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory (Imago/Zuma Press)

    Should books with racist content be revised?

    'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory' (1964)

    In the original version of Roald Dahl's book, the Oompa-Loompas — small humans working in Willy Wonka's chocolate factory — are described as African Pygmies. The author made them come from a fictional country called Loompaland in a revised version from 1973. In the 1971 film (photo), they were played by actors with dwarfism and depicted as surreal creatures with orange skin and green hair.

  • Book cover Agatha Christie 'And Then There Were None' ( (Harper)

    Should books with racist content be revised?

    'And Then There Were None' (1939)

    The original title of Agatha Christie's masterpiece was "Ten Little Niggers," based on the British blackface song that guides the plot of the mystery novel. The title of the US edition, released a month after the British one in 1939, used the last five words of the song instead. However, it has also had the problematic title "Ten Little Indians," which refers to an American rhyming song.

  • 'Tintin in the Congo' (picture-alliance/dpa)

    Should books with racist content be revised?

    'Tintin in the Congo' (1946)

    Initially published as a serialized weekly in the 1930s, Belgian cartoonist Herge later produced a colored version of the work and revised one violent big-game hunting scene in 1976. The volume was strongly criticized for its racist content by the late 20th century. There have been attempts to ban the book; in English, it is sold with an extra explanation of the historical context.

  • Film still 'Adventures of Huckleberry Finn' (Majestic/Tom Trambow)

    Should books with racist content be revised?

    'Adventures of Huckleberry Finn' (1884)

    Mark Twain's iconic classic is viewed as an anti-racist satire. It is also among the first American works to use vernacular English — and coarse language. The word "nigger," a common racial slur in the mid-19th-century, is used over 200 times in the book. One revised version from 2011 replaces the N-word with "slave." Critics believe it is wrong to whitewash the historical context of such books.

    Author: Elizabeth Grenier


DW recommends

10 German children's books classics you can read in English

Whether you'd like to introduce your kids or yourself to German culture, a good place to start is with literature for children. From moralist fables to surreal adventures, here are a few of the country's favorites.  

Advertisement

Books

Filmszene Jim Knopf und Lukas der Lokomotivführer (Warner Bros., Ilze Kitshoff)

Jim Button: How racist is the popular children's book?

Published 60 years ago, "Jim Button and Luke the Engine-Driver" has been translated into many languages. But is the book about a little black boy racist?  

Books

Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive to greet members of the public in Kingfisher Bay on Fraser Island in Queensland, Australia October 22, 2018 (Reuters/P. Noble)

Royal secrets: Why people love tell-all books

"Finding Freedom" is the most recent biography about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan. Does it offer any exciting revelations?  

Music

USA Bryan Adams 2019 (picture-alliance/San Diego Union-Tribune/K.C. Alfred)

Germany's first big arena concert during the coronavirus pandemic sparks controversy

In September, 13,000 people can attend a concert featuring Bryan Adams in Düsseldorf's arena. But is it a good idea?  

Arts

Head of the Güstrow Memorial frowning woman with eyes closed (picture-alliance / dpa/dpaweb)

Ernst Barlach: with an eye for the downtrodden

Nazi-defamed artist, creator of the iconic "Hovering Angel," Barlach is being celebrated in an exhibition at Dresden's Albertinum museum.  

Culture

Michelle Obama (Getty Images/J. Bachman)

Michelle Obama kicks off new podcast series with Barack

The podcast, the first in a partnership signed between the Obamas' production company Higher Ground and streaming service Spotify, comes at a time of ongoing civil unrest. Barack Obama is the first guest on July 29.  