Jill Biden's visit to Ukraine "a message of support": DW's Carolina Chimoy

All women, children and elderly people have been evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine says. Meanwhile, Russian missiles struck the port city of Odesa. Follow DW for the latest.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a Russian bomb killed 60 civilians hiding in a school in the eastern Luhansk region. Follow DW for the latest.
After talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, leaders of the G7 nations pledged further economic isolation of Russia and vowed "phasing out or banning" Russian oil imports. Follow DW for the latest.
Since its invasion of Ukraine, Russia has claimed Kyiv is developing biological weapons with support from the US and Germany. Experts familiar with laboratories in Ukraine say the accusations are groundless.
