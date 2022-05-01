 Jill Biden′s visit to Ukraine ″a message of support″: DW′s Carolina Chimoy | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 08.05.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

DW News

Jill Biden's visit to Ukraine "a message of support": DW's Carolina Chimoy

Watch video 02:19

More in the Media Center

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) pose for a picture with their delegations before a meeting, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine April 30, 2022. Picture taken April 30, 2022. Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on secret visit to Ukraine 01.05.2022

Spitzentreffen der Verteidigungsminister zum Ukraine-Krieg in Ramstein Aktuell, 26.04.2022, Ramstein Air Base, Christine Lambrecht Verteidigungsministerin von Deutschland im Portait beim Pressestatement beim Spitzentreffen der Verteidigungsminister zum Ukraine-Krieg in Ramstein Ramstein Rheinland-Pfalz Deutschland *** Top meeting of the defense ministers to the Ukraine war in Ramstein current, 26 04 2022, Ramstein air base, Christine Lambrecht defense minister of Germany in the Portait with the press statement with the top meeting of the defense ministers to the Ukraine war in Ramstein Ramstein Rhineland-Palatinate Germany

US hosts summit on arming Ukraine at Ramstein, Germany 26.04.2022

DIESES FOTO WIRD VON DER RUSSISCHEN STAATSAGENTUR TASS ZUR VERFÜGUNG GESTELLT. [DONETSK REGION, UKRANIE - APRIL 24, 2022: A view of the premises of Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in the embattled city of Mariupol. With tension escalating in Donbass in February, the Russian Armed Forces launched a special military operation in Ukraine in response to appeals for help from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics. Peter Kovalev/TASS]

US to host talks on assistance for Ukraine in Germany 26.04.2022

Themenbilder für Publikation zu Fahrraddiebstahl in Deutschland und Schmuggel in die Ukraine |

Ukrainian e-bike makers running a business amid the war 25.04.2022

More from DW News

Protestaktion mit großer blaugelber Flagge am Sowjetischen Ehrenmal im Tiergarten 77. Jahrestag der Befreiung vom Nationalsozialismus, Straße des 17. Juni am Sowjetischen Ehrenmal im Tiergarten in Berlin Berlin Sowjetisches Ehrenmal Tiergarten Berlin GER *** Protest action with big blue-yellow flag at the Soviet Memorial in the Tiergarten 77th anniversary of the liberation from National Socialism, Straße des 17 Juni at the Soviet Memorial in the Tiergarten in Berlin Berlin Soviet Memorial Tiergarten Berlin GER

WWII commemorations overshadowed by war in Ukraine 08.05.2022

Embargoed until May 8, 2022 - 16:00 GMT / German Chancellor Olaf Scholz makes a televised speech on May 8, 2022, the 77th anniversary of the 1945 victory against Nazi Germany. (Photo by Britta Pedersen / POOL / AFP)

Chancellor Scholz: Putin falsifying history 08.05.2022

Saying never again to war now means standing up to Russian aggression, says German Chancellor Scholz.

Germany commemorates the end of WW II 08.05.2022

Michelle O'Neill Sinn Fein leader in Northern Ireland out canvassing in West Belfast, Northern Ireland, Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The Sinn Fein election team were out election campaigning ahead of Thursdays local election. Sinn Fein, a force in Irish republicanism on both sides of the Irish border looks likely to become the largest party in the assembly, according to polls ahead of the May 5, 2022 local elections. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison)

Sinn Fein hails 'new era' in Northern Ireland 08.05.2022

Read also

Women evacuated from Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol stand next to service members of pro-Russian troops at a temporary accommodation centre in the village of Bezimenne, during Ukraine-Russia conflict in the Donetsk Region, Ukraine May 6, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

Ukraine says all women, children and elderly out of besieged Azovstal plant — live updates 07.05.2022

All women, children and elderly people have been evacuated from the besieged Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol, Ukraine says. Meanwhile, Russian missiles struck the port city of Odesa. Follow DW for the latest.

This handout photograph released by Ukrainian State Emergency Service on May, 8, 2022, show Ukrainian firefighters putting out a fire after Russian missiles hit a school in eastern Ukraine's Lugansk region on May, 7, 2022. - Sixty civilians died in the bombing of a school in eastern Ukraine's Lugansk region this weekend, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May, 8, 2022. Just yesterday in the village of Bilogorivka, Lugansk region, a Russian bomb killed 60 people. Civilians, Zelensky said during an address to the G7 summit by video conference. (Photo by Handout / Ukrainian State Emergency Service / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT AFP PHOTO / Ukrainian State Emergency Service - NO MARKETING NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Ukraine: Zelenskyy says dozens killed in school bomb attack— live updates 08.05.2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said a Russian bomb killed 60 civilians hiding in a school in the eastern Luhansk region. Follow DW for the latest.

A general view of the video screen of G7 leaders during a video-conference on Ukraine at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France, May 8, 2022. Thibault Camus/Pool via REUTERS

Ukraine: G7 to impose fresh sanctions on Russia — live updates 08.05.2022

After talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, leaders of the G7 nations pledged further economic isolation of Russia and vowed "phasing out or banning" Russian oil imports. Follow DW for the latest.

Virus attack in city.

Are Russia's claims of Ukrainian biological weapons a propaganda ploy? 03.05.2022

Since its invasion of Ukraine, Russia has claimed Kyiv is developing biological weapons with support from the US and Germany. Experts familiar with laboratories in Ukraine say the accusations are groundless.