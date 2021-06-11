Jill Biden's 'LOVE' blazer draws comparisons to Melania Trump

First lady fashion once revolved around illustrious designers like Christian Siriano — who dressed Michelle Obama in 2016 for the Democratic convention — or the latest cut of a Hillary Clinton pantsuit.
But in recent years the FLOTUS has been donning slogan couture in an apparent bid to make a statement.
On Thursday, Jill Biden wore a black blazer with the word "LOVE" studded in rhinestones on the back that sent the internet into a spin. Alongside President Joe Biden, Jill Biden was meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his wife, Carrie Johnson, in Cornwall in the lead-up to the G7 summit.
'Bring love from America'
"Well, I think that we're bringing love from America," Jill Biden told a journalist when asked about the slogan. "I think that this is a global conference and we're trying to bring unity across the globe and I think that's important right now that you have a sense of unity."
But social media was more interested in comparisons with the infamous "I really don't care, do u?" jacket worn by former first lady Melania Trump on a visit to migrant detention camps on the US-Mexico border in Texas in 2018.
Trolling Melania?
At a time when the Trump administration had been separating children from migrant families, Melania Trump's slogan appeared to many to be in bad taste.
She had been visiting a facility housing 2,300 migrant children separated from their families by the US government on the day that President Donald Trump said he would reverse the policy.
But the outrage was palpable. Twitter users used hashtags including #IReallyDoCare and #WeShouldAllCare in protest of the statement by the FLOTUS.
In the wake of that lingering controversy, one progressive political group called the slogan jacket-wearing FLOTUS Jill Biden a "massive upgrade."
Jill Biden herself tweeted an image of herself barefooted on a Cornwall beach in her "LOVE" blazer alongside Carrie Johnson and her young child.
The first lady has been seen in the same jacket before, including at the launch of Joe Biden's presidential campaign in 2019, lending credence to the narrative that the latest FLOTUS is a woman of the people who is unafraid to wear the same thing twice — indeed, a similar Zadig & Voltaire blazer can be found selling online for around $149 (€123).
By contrast, the media had liked to point out Melania Trump's high fashion faux pas, including when she strutted out in six-inch stiletto heels in devastated Texas to view relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
Melania Trump and other politically tone deaf fashion disasters
Melania Trump's coat chaos
After paying a surprise to a migrant shelter in Texas, US First Lady Melania Trump was seen heading back to Washington sporting a jacket with the words "I REALLY DON'T CARE" printed on the back. Critics saw her choice of coat as particularly insensitive, given it came at a time when public outrage over her husband's hardline family separation policy was so fervid.
The Trudeaus' Bollywood audition
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his family were roundly mocked during their visit to India in February, as they appeared in traditional Indian garb on at least five separate occasions. Indian political commentators accused Trudeau of trying way too hard to impress his hosts, while others described the gesture as "fake and annoying."
David Cameron's opium oversight
David Cameron's first visit to China as British prime minister coincided with the lead up to Armistice Day, a day of remembrance in the UK for those who have fought and died in war. Those paying their respects sport a red poppy. No one seemed to have told Cameron that in China, the poppy symbolizes the country's devastating 19th century Opium Wars, fought against none other than Britain.
Jacob Zuma's leather jacket line
South Africa's ex-President Jacob Zuma's made leather jackets a trait of his political leadership. However, he took it a step too far in 2010 by releasing his own range of jackets. With their luminous yellow and green stripes, they were mostly considered garish. What's more, the jackets ranged from 1,620 rand ($177, €151) to 1,944 rand — a price far beyond the reach of most ANC voters.
The Queen weighs in on the Brexit debate?
When Queen Elizabeth II opened British parliament last year, it was hard not to notice that her hat bore a close resemblance to the EU flag. With Brexit dominating the British political debate, some saw the outfit as a subliminal political statement by Her Majesty. Even the EU Parliament's Brexit negotiator, Guy Verhofstadt, tweeted that the Queen must still be "inspired" by the EU.
Melania again...
What is it about Melania Trump and Texas? FLOTUS looked like she'd just walked off the catwalk as she headed to Texas to oversee Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. Many saw her decision to sport six-inch stiletto heels as being oblivious to the devastation going on in the south of the country. By the time she landed in Houston, however, Melania ditched the heels for some more appropriate footwear.