Jewish notary suspected to have betrayed Anne Frank

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Investigators have identified a suspect who may have revealed the hideout of Anne Frank and her family to the Nazis. The clues lie in an unsigned note.
A six-year-long investigation into the mystery of who betrayed Anne Frank and her family has yielded a surprising result.
The cold case team, which included retired US FBI agent Vincent Pankoke and around 20 historians, criminologists and data specialists, have identified a little-known Jewish notary, Arnold van den Bergh, as a highly probable suspect who revealed the family's hideout to the Nazis in August 1944.
A CBS documentary and an accompanying book, "The Betrayal of Anne Frank," based on the investigative team's findings, detail how the Jewish-Dutch notary van den Bergh allegedly handed over a list of hiding places of Jews in Amsterdam to the Germans to save his wife, three daughters, and himself.
His list included the address of the canal-facing warehouse on Prinsengracht in Amsterdam, where Anne Frank and seven other Jews lived in a secret annex for nearly two years.
The main piece of evidence was an unsigned note that Anne's father, Otto Frank, received in 1946, which was found in an old post-war investigation dossier. It specifically named van den Bergh, and alleged that as a member of Amsterdam's wartime Jewish Council, he had access to the addresses of Jews' hiding places, and was believed to have passed it on to the Nazis.
According to news agency Reuters, while other members of the Jewish Council were deported in 1943, Arnold van den Bergh was able to remain in the Netherlands. He died in 1950.
Former FBI officer Vince Pankoke, who was instrumental in the investigation, says there is no absolute certainty as to Arnold van den Bergh's complicity. "But our theory has a probability of more than 85%," he told Deutschlandfunk radio.
The goal of the investigation, he said, was not to bring charges against anyone, but to solve the historical mystery of who turned the Frank family over to the Gestapo.
After the betrayal in August 1944, the Nazis deported the entire Frank family to the Auschwitz concentration camp.
Anne and her sister Margot were later transferred to the Bergen-Belsen camp, where they both eventually died of typhus in February 1945.
Liberated from Auschwitz by the Russians, Otto would later find out that he was the family's sole survivor.
The investigators confirmed that Otto Frank was aware of the note but chose to never speak of it publicly.
As reported by Reuters, investigating team member Pieter van Twisk has suggested several reasons that could explain why Frank chose to remain silent about the allegation. He was perhaps uncertain of the truth; he would not have wanted information becoming public that could further fuel antisemitism; and he would not have wanted Arnold van den Bergh's three daughters to be blamed for something their father might have done.
Otto "had been in Auschwitz," van Twisk told Reuters. "He knew that people in difficult situations sometimes do things that cannot be morally justified."
It was Otto Frank's employee Miep Gies who had saved Anne's diary, and handed it back to him at the end of the war.
His daughter's jottings made a deep impression on Otto, who had her diary published in June 1947.
Titled "Het Achterhuis" ("The Secret Annex"), 3,000 copies were originally printed. The book would later be translated into around 70 languages and adapted for stage and screen.
Anne's life as described in her diary became known to people worldwide, and in 1960 the family's hiding place became a museum known as the Anne Frank House. Otto remained closely involved with the Anne Frank house and museum until his death in 1980.
This article was originally written in German.