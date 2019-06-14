Jewish Museum Berlin appoints Hetty Berg as new director

Dutch curator and cultural manager Hetty Berg will take over the management of Berlin's Jewish Museum on April 1, 2020, the board of the Jewish Museum Berlin Foundation announced through a press release on Tuesday. She will be replacing Peter Schäfer, who resigned amid controversy in June 2019.

Berg has been the museum manager and chief curator of the Jewish Cultural Quarter in Amsterdam, which includes the Jewish Museum of History, the Children's Museum, the Portuguese Synagogue, the National Holocaust Museum and the Hollandsche Schouwburg Memorial.

"With Hetty Berg, we have gained an internationally experienced museum expert who has dedicated many years to conveying Jewish history, culture and religion," said Germany's Commissioner for Culture and the Media Monika Grütters, adding, "As chief curator of the Jewish Cultural Quarter in Amsterdam, she has successfully demonstrated her leadership in complex organizations."

Born in 1961 in The Hague, Berg studied drama in Amsterdam and management in Utrecht. She became in 1989 a curator and cultural historian at the Jewish Historical Museum in Amsterdam.

The press release of her appointment also mentions that she lives together with French photographer Frederic Brenner, known for his documentation of Jewish communities around the world. Brenner is also the initiator of the exhibition "This Place," currently on show at the Jewish Museum Berlin until January 5, 2020.

'This Place': International photographers present their impressions of Israel Wendy Ewald, At Home (photo by Amal, 2013) US photographer Wendy Ewald has been working with children, teenagers and adults for over four decades. She takes her time to talk to her protagonists and listens to their dreams and stories. Then she hands them the camera so that they can take their own pictures. Later, she assembles these photos into artistic tableaux.

'This Place': International photographers present their impressions of Israel Frederic Brenner, Palace Hotel (2009) A large construction site in the middle of Jerusalem: The former Palace Hotel — formerly the luxury hotel of the Arab-Lebanese world — was completely gutted by an investor. Photographer Frederic Brenner walked by coincidentally and recorded the construction work with his camera. All that remained was the facade shell. Today, it adorns the famous Jewish five-star hotel Waldorf-Astoria.

'This Place': International photographers present their impressions of Israel Nick Waplington, untitled British photographer Nick Waplington represented his country at the 2011 Venice Biennale. For the project "This Place," he dealt intensively with Israeli settlers, who are building new houses and apartments and living in communities of strict faith in the occupied territories. "I wanted to know why these people are there and why they stretch beyond stereotypes."

'This Place': International photographers present their impressions of Israel Martin Kollar, Field Trip/Israel (2009-2011) Kollar spent the year 2010 in Israel and traveled extensively there. With his camera, he explored how and where the ongoing, at times subtle presence of war and conflict between Israelis and Palestinians is reflected in everyday life. He often found strange arrangements and unusual still lifes of sieges and barriers. It is up to the viewer's imagination to fill them with meaning.

'This Place': International photographers present their impressions of Israel Gilles Peress, Contact Sheet/Palestinian Jerusalem (2013) Gilles Peress, born in France in 1946, concentrated his photographic work on East Jerusalem. At different times of the day, he roamed the Silwan settlement, which is mainly inhabited by Palestinians. He took pictures of checkpoints, fences, walls, border landscapes and shopping streets and arranged the snapshots like enlarged contact sheets.

'This Place': International photographers present their impressions of Israel Josef Koudelka, Route 60/Beit Jala, Bethlehem (2009) Josef Koudelka, born in 1938, began taking photographs in Czechoslovakia in the 1950s. Later, he worked for the famous Magnum agency in Paris. The trained aeronautical engineer is still fascinated by aerial photography and picturesque landscapes taken from an elevated perspective. This photo shows a view of Bethlehem from above.

'This Place': International photographers present their impressions of Israel Rosalind Fox Solomon, Jerusalem (2011) Solomon is the oldest of the artists in this ambitious project. Born in Illinois, USA in 1930, she has worked and photographed extensively in India, Peru and also in the southern US. Solomon stayed in Israel for five months in 2010/11, drove in buses across the country, photographed pilgrims, tourists, and refugees. Her works show moments of joy, but also deep sadness.

'This Place': International photographers present their impressions of Israel Stephen Shore, St. Sabas Monastery, Judean Desert (2009) This color photograph by New Yorker Stephen Shore (born in 1947) seems as archaic as if from the Bible. "What struck me in Israel and the West Bank was a crazy web of energy, something very unique that was going on there," he said in an interview. The Greek Orthodox St. Sabas, founded in 483 near Bethlehem, is the oldest monastery in the Palestinian territories — and is still inhabited today.

'This Place': International photographers present their impressions of Israel Fazal Sheik, From the Desert (2011) Photographer Fazal Sheik (born in New York in 1965) tracked down the remains of abandoned Bedouin settlements in countless flights over the Israeli Negev Desert. He photographed the remnants of the systematic expulsion by the Israeli state, which have buried themselves in the desert sand. He dedicates his work to the expellees of this world.

'This Place': International photographers present their impressions of Israel Spectacular museum building The Jewish Museum Berlin was given a completely new look with the addition by American architect Daniel Liebeskind. The permanent exhibition, which is currently being redesigned and reworked, is dedicated to Jewish life, past and present. The photo project "This Place," which has already been shown in Tel Aviv, Prague, and New York, is on show at the Jewish Museum through January 5, 2020. Author: Heike Mund (als)



A difficult position

The Jewish Museum Berlin, designed by star architect Daniel Libeskind, attracts 700,000 visitors every year and has an annual budget of €15 million ($16.5 million) from Germany's Ministry for Culture and the Media.

Berg is taking on a challenging position as the new head of the landmark cultural institution.

The former museum director, Peter Schäfer, resigned in June 2019 following harsh criticism from the Central Council of Jews. Two main issues led to his departure.

The museum's exhibition "Welcome to Jerusalem," which presented daily life, religion and politics in the divided Holy City, was criticized by some for its alleged pro-Palestinian bias. Most notably, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote to German Chancellor Angela Merkel demanding the closure of the exhibition. Grütters and Schäfer had, however, rejected Netanyahu's assertion that the exhibition featured a one-sided "Palestinian-Muslim view."

Then in June, the museum came under fire after a tweet from its account posted a link to a news article about Israeli academics who condemned a German parliament resolution calling the pro-Palestinian Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement "anti-Semitic."

The president of the Central Council of Jews, Josef Schuster, had stated that the museum seemed to be "totally out of control" and even questioned whether it could still call itself "Jewish."

The museum had posted in a second tweet that it did not intend to take a position against the parliamentary resolution, but rather aimed to point out the input from the academics. Schäfer had also publicly apologized for the tweet — but that didn't appear to be enough.

Three days later, Schäfer announced his resignation, a move that was then welcomed by the Central Council of Jews as "an important step in averting further damage to the institution."

The president of the Central Council of Jews now said in a statement that they had found in Hetty Berg a highly qualified museum manager and curator for the leadership of the Jewish Museum Berlin, and that they were confident she would pursue the museum's tradition of offering sophisticated exhibitions all while "summoning empathy for the Jewish community in Germany and Israel."