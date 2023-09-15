Jewish holidays: Rosh Hashanah, Hanukkah and Passover
Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, Passover and Shabbat: Here's a brief overview of Judaism's various holy celebrations.
Rosh Hashanah: Jewish New Year
The two-day celebration begins this year on September 15, Friday evening, and is a reminder of the covenant God made with Israel. Jews are to turn away from sin and do good deeds on Rosh Hashanah (literally: "head [of] the year"). Following a 2,000-year-old tradition, the sound of the shofar — a trumpet made of ram's horn — guides the worshipers' contemplation.
Yom Kippur: Day of Atonement
Religious Jews have 10 days to repent of their sins, which leads to Yom Kippur, the holiest day of the year in Judaism, this year beginning on Sept. 24, 2023. It involves an entire day of fasting and intensive prayer. On the eve of Yom Kippur, some Jews practice Kapparot, a traditional atonement ritual, in which the donate a chicken to the poor for a meal. After the fasting, families share a meal.
Sukkot: Festival of Shelters
The holiday commemorates the Israelites' Exodus from slavery in Egypt 3,000 years ago. They spent 40 years traveling though the desert, sheltered by temporary dwellings. For the weeklong festival of Sukkot, a "sukkah" is constructed to symbolize those huts, and Jews spend time together in them, sharing meals and sometimes even sleeping there. This year's festival begins on Sept. 29, 2023.
Simchat Torah: Rejoicing with God's teachings
Immediately after the festival of Sukkot comes the holiday of Shemini Atzeret, of which the Simchat Torah is a component. It celebrates the conclusion of the annual cycle of public readings of the Torah, the Hebrew Bible. In synagogues, Torah scrolls are carried through the prayer house and worshippers dance and sing in a joyous procession that can last for several hours.
Hanukkah: Festival of Lights
For two centuries under the Seleucid Empire, Jews were not allowed to practice their religion — until 164 BC, when they recaptured Jerusalem. According to religious texts, only enough sacred oil remained for one night of lighting, but the wicks of the menorah ended up miraculously burning for eight days. That's why Hanukkah is celebrated for eight days, with one candle lit every day.
Tu BiShvat: New Year of the Trees
The holiday in January marks the end of the rainy season in Israel. Until then, the plants should be allowed to grow in peace. Traditionally, the fruits that Israel has to offer are eaten together at Tu BiShvat: grapes, nuts, figs, dates, olives, pomegranates and cereals. Tu Bishwat has also become a day devoted to environmental protection, when people all over the country plant seedlings.
Purim: Jewish 'Carnival'
According to the Hebrew Bible, the vizier Haman wanted to have all the Jews in the Persian Empire killed. But the wife of the king, Esther, was Jewish, and she saved her people. When the story is read out in the synagogue, the congregation makes noise every time Haman is mentioned to blot out his name. Purim customs include wearing masks and costumes, and heavy drinking.
Passover: Feast of Unleavened Bread
The Exodus from Egyptian slavery is commemorated with Passover, an eight-day festival. Orthodox Jews make a pilgrimage to the Western Wall in Jerusalem. As the Israelites only had unleavened bread with them when they escaped, leavened bread is not eaten during the holiday. Jewish families traditionally gather on the first night of Passover for a special dinner called a Seder.
Shavuot: Festival of Reaping
Shavuot commemorates the revelation of the Five Books of the Torah by God to Moses and to the Israelites on Mount Sinai. It is also called the "Day of the First Fruits," as the first grains and fruits are ripe in Israel and can be harvested. In biblical times, two wheat loaves made from the flour of the new harvest were offered on this day to the Jerusalem temple.
Shabbat: Weekly day of rest
Shabbat lasts from sundown every Friday until Saturday night. In religiously observant families, work is forbidden and Jews visit the synagogue. In addition, no fires may be lit on Shabbat, including electric lights or the stove. The candle for the family feast is therefore already lit shortly before sunset. Reciting a blessing is also part of the weekly ritual.