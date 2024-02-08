Jew Suess 2.0 - Anti-Semitism in the Digital Age

Old anti-Semitic representations of Jews are being recycled in the digital sphere. Anti-Semitic content is being posted and shared millions of times over.

This means anti-Jewish memes, medial codes and imagery are reaching completely new target groups.

Online anti-Semitism has a deep societal impact. Messenger services are becoming spaces where hatred and agitation find resonance. There are indications that anti-Semitic online radicalization can lead to physical violence, as in the case of the attack on the synagogue in the German city of Halle in 2019.

Image: New Docs

Filmmaker Felix Moeller documents the visual roots of this new anti-Semitism in the light of Nazi propagandist imagery. Are the clichés, stereotypes and narratives peddled by Nazi movies like "Jew Seuss" still finding currency today? Where can continuities be found between the filmic language of these officially censored Nazi propaganda creations and the content on right-wing platforms, or in the election campaigns of extremist politicians?

"Jew Suess 2.0” decodes these old and new stereotypes and retraces the development of anti-Semitic conspiracy narratives that appear directly linked to Joseph Goebbels’ propaganda ministry’s concept of the enemy.

