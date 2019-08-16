 Jet-car racer Jessi Combs dies trying to break land-speed record | News | DW | 29.08.2019

News

Jet-car racer Jessi Combs dies trying to break land-speed record

High-speed racer Jessi Combs has died in what was called a "horrific accident" while trying to break the land-speed record of 512 mph (823 kph). Combs was known as "the fastest woman on four wheels."

US racer Jessi Combs

US jet-car racer Jessi Combs died in a crash in Oregon's Alvord Desert trying to beat a land-speed record, her teammates announced on Wednesday.

The incident occurred as Combs, known as the "fastest woman on four wheels," was trying to break the Women's Land Speed Record of 512 mph (823 kph), set in 1976 by Kitty O'Neil, which was achieved on three wheels.

Read more: Bloodhound car project prepares to smash land speed record

Terry Madden, Combs' teammate on the North American Eagle racing team, said on social media that he was devastated by Combs' death.

"She was the most amazing spirit that I have ever or will ever know," Madden wrote in a post that included a video collage of photos and clips of Combs with various team members. "Unfortunately, we lost her yesterday in a horrific accident, I was the first one there and trust me we did everything humanly possible to save her!!"

Combs holds the top speed recorded by a woman on four wheels after reaching 398 mph (640 kph) in 2013.

US racer Jessi Combs in the North American Eagle in 2013

Combs became the "fastest woman on four wheels" in this North American Eagle vehicle

In an Instagram post on Sunday, Combs wrote: "People say I'm crazy. I say, 'thank you.'"

In a statement, Combs' family said her "most notable dream was being the fastest woman on Earth."

jsi/sms (Reuters, AP)

