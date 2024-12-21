Jesus’s family secrets

Despite its authenticity, the parchment was not recognized by religious authorities. However, two years later, in 2014, a new text was discovered in the British Library in London. It was a bombshell. This text tells of a marital relationship between Jesus and his 'wife,' Mary Magdalene. Could these revelations indicate that the couple had children?



This documentary uses animation to bring clues to life, while taking a new scientific look at the question of whether or not Jesus might have had children. The film examines apocryphal relics -- from recently discovered tombs to ancient parchments. It analyzes inscriptions and the results of scientific tests. The aim is to shed light on one of the oldest mysteries in the world.