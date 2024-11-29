  1. Skip to content
Jesus’s Family Secrets

November 29, 2024

In 2012, respected historian Karen King turned the history of Christianity on its head. She presented a tiny piece of 1,300-year-old papyrus with an inscription: "Jesus said to them: my wife...I dwell with her.”

Despite its authenticity, the parchment was not recognized by religious authorities.

However, two years later, in 2014, a new text was discovered in the British Library in London. It was a bombshell. This text tells of a marital relationship between Jesus and his 'wife,' Mary Magdalene. Could these revelations indicate that the couple had children? 
  
This documentary uses animation to bring clues to life, while taking a new scientific look at the question of whether or not Jesus might have had children.

The film examines apocryphal relics -- from recently discovered tombs to ancient parchments. It analyzes inscriptions and the results of scientific tests. The aim is to shed light on one of the oldest mysteries in the world. 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 21.12.2024 – 11:03 UTC
SAT 21.12.2024 – 22:03 UTC
SUN 22.12.2024 – 05:03 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5