Jerusalem tensions: Israel and Hamas trade rocket fire — live updates

More than 200 rockets fired towards Israel since Monday

Over 20 people killed in Gaza

Germany urges all sides to "avoid further civilian casualties"

This live article was last updated at 08:32 UTC

Saudi Arabia says Israeli attacks 'violate international laws'

Saudi Arabia has condemned the Israeli attacks at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque in the "strongest terms" possible, stating the events of recent days "violate all international norms and laws."

The kingdom's foreign ministry called on "the international community to hold the Israeli occupation responsible for this escalation and to immediately stop its escalatory actions," it added.

Saudi Arabia reiterated its support for a just and comprehensive solution to the troubles, as well as establishing an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Israel guilty of 'ethnic cleansing,' activists

Dr. Hanan Ashrawi, who served as an official spokesperson of the Palestinian delegation to the Middle East peace process, told DW that Israel was deliberately provoking Palestinians and was "carrying out what we call demographic engineering or ethnic cleansing in Jerusalem."

Israel has "been getting away, literally, with murder and it has been carrying out a systematic campaign of provocation and violence and assault," Ashrawi, who now acts as a legislator and activist, said.

"Israel has targeted the holy site. Israel has targeted the worshippers. It's clear that this is a deliberate provocation, cynically used also for domestic reasons, but at the same time to show the Palestinians who is boss, to show their control."

She said the issue would not be resolved by simple compensation.

"Israel has been carrying out what we call demographic engineering or ethnic cleansing in Jerusalem. It has been taking over Palestinian homes. It has been kicking Palestinians out of their own homes, it has been demolishing Palestinian homes."

"So the issue is not evicting people and giving them compensation. The issue is that they want to get rid of Palestinians and to cleanse the city of Palestinians."

Palestinian academic Dr. Yara Hawari also told DW that the evictions are tantamount to "colonization" as Israel seeks to "Judaize" Jerusalem, and that the latest unrest has been caused by the "ongoing ethnic cleansing of Palestinians."

Israeli army: '15 Hamas terrorists killed'

Palestinian militants have fired more than 200 rockets from the Gaza Strip, according to the Israeli military.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) tweeted in the early hours of Tuesday that groups in Gaza had been firing rockets "non-stop" for ten hours. Later on Tuesday, the IDF tweeted: "In response to 200+ rockets fired from Gaza toward Israel, we killed 15 Hamas terrorists and struck 130 Hamas and Islamic Jihad terror targets in Gaza overnight."

US, EU and UK call for calm

The US, the European Union and the UK have all urged Israel and the Palestinians to decrease tensions as soon as possible, yet the violence escalated on Monday night after Palestinian militants fired rockets toward Jerusalem, only for Israel to launch airstrikes of their own.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas also called for calm as he urged all sides to "avoid further civilian casualties" after Israel launched deadly airstrikes on Gaza in response to the barrage of rockets fired by the Islamist movement Hamas.

"Nothing justifies rockets being fired on the civilian Israeli population," Maas tweeted, adding it "certainly does not lead to the resolution of the conflict" but is in fact "a senseless new escalation of violence."

Violence shows no signs of easing up

Welcome to DW's rolling coverage of the events in Jerusalem as violence continues for a fourth day.

The intensity of the attacks has spiraled since clashes with Israeli police at Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque compound wounded hundreds of Palestinians on Saturday.

Al-Aqsa is Islam's third-holiest site. It is also a major holy site for Jews, who refer to it as the Temple Mount.

