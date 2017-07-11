Jerusalem tensions: Dozens wounded at Al-Aqsa mosque — live updates

Palestinian medics report dozens wounded in Al-Aqsa compound

Israel says militants tried to fire rockets

UN urges Israel to show 'restraint'

Israel approves Jerusalem Day march

This article was last updated at 07.37 UTC

Palestinians say Israeli police attacked Al-Aqsa compound

Palestinians reported that Israeli police fired stun grenades and tear gas into the mosque compound on Monday. Medics say dozens have been injured.

According to the Palestinian Red Crescent, at least 50 people were hospitalized.

Israeli police say Palestinians threw stones

Police said protesters threw stones from the mosque compound onto an adjoining roadway.

Israel says militants tried to fire rockets

Militants tried to fire four rockets from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, according to the Israeli Defense Force, which warned of possible retaliation.

UN urges Israel to show 'restraint'

The UN has urged Israel to exercise "restraint" as tensions rise between Israelis and Palestinians over the contested area of east Jerusalem, with clashes leaving more than 300 people wounded in recent days.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres wants the Israeli government to halt all demolitions and evictions from the neighborhood of Sheikh Jarrah, his spokesman said.

Israel green-lights Jerusalem Day march

Israeli officials have approved a march known as Jerusalem Day in which participants support Israel's claim to the whole of the holy city. But police barred Jews from visiting the Al-Aqsa compound amid the rising tensions with Palestinians.

The march is considered highly provocative by Palestinians as it celebrates Israel's occupation of east Jerusalem, which it captured in the 1967 Six-Day War.

Tensions have been on the rise for the past three days as the international community appeals for calm.

Washington raises 'serious concerns'

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan called his Israeli counterpart, Meir-Ben Shabbat, on Sunday to under Washington's "serious concerns" about the situation there.

He urged Israel “to pursue appropriate measures to ensure calm during Jerusalem Day commemorations,” according to a statement by National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne.

Netanyahu defends Israel's response to protests

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu onSunday defended Israel's response to the protests and rioting in east Jerusalem.

"We will uphold law and order — vigorously and responsibly," Netanyahu said ahead of a weekly cabinet meeting while vowing to "guard freedom of worship for all faiths."

Israeli court cancels hearing session

The long-running dispute between settlers and Palestinian families had been set to face a key legal hearing on Monday.

But officials canceled the session at the Israeli supreme court on whether four Palestinian families in Sheikh Jarrah will be told to leave their homes.

World powers raise 'deep concerns'

The Middle East quartet of world powers — the EU, the US, the United Nations, and Russia — said on Sunday that it has "deep concerns" about the recent violence there.

Clashes have raged for the past three days in the holy city of Jerusalem

All six predominantly Muslim nations that have diplomatic ties with the Israeli government — Egypt, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan — have also condemned Israel over the unrest.

In Jordan, which is the custodian of Jerusalem's holy Islamic and Christian sites, King Abdullah II hit out on Sunday at "Israeli violations and escalatory practices at the blessed Al-Aqsa mosque."

The Al-Aqsa mosque is one of Islam's most revered locations, but its location is also the holiest site in Judaism, known as the Temple Mount.

Pope Francis, in his weekly Sunday mass, also urged calm from both sides.

"Violence only breeds more violence," he told worshippers in St Peter's Square in Rome.

Tensions flare in Jerusalem

Hundreds of Palestinians were injured over the weekend as Israeli security forces dispersed demonstrations and clashed with protesters.

Protests erupted as a legal case put dozens of Palestinians at the risk of expulsion from their homes in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in east Jerusalem.

fb, jf/rt (AP, AFP)