Jerusalem: Clashes at holy site leave several injured

News

Palestinians have clashed with Israeli police at one of the holiest sites for both Muslims and Jews. The violence took place on a day important to believers in both religions.

Smoke seen above crowd of people in the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound (Getty Images/AFP/A. Gharabli)

Israeli police stepped in to disperse Palestinians gathered at Jerusalem's Temple Mount/Noble Sanctuary site at the start of the Muslim festival of Eid Al-Adha on Sunday, with several people injured in the confrontations.

Palestinian medics said at least 14 Palestinians were taken to hospitals for treatment, while Israel's Kan public radio said four police officers were injured.

Media reported that police employed stun grenades to evacuate the site.

Police said they started to disperse the crowds after Muslim visitors shouted nationalist slogans and began rioting.

Read more: What is Jerusalem's contentious holy site Temple Mount?

Man lying on ground held by police (Reuters/A. Awad)

Police used force to disperse the protesters

Sacred and contentious

The site — known as Temple Mount to Jews and as the Noble Sanctuary to Muslims — has often been a flashpoint for clashes. The area had been closed to non-Muslim visitors, including Jews, before the clashes erupted, with police fearing violence owing to the coincidence of the start of the Muslim festival with the Jewish fast day of Tisha B'Av. 

Tisha B'Av marks the destruction of the two Jewish temples that once stood there, the last of which was destroyed in 70 BCE by the Romans. The site is now home to the Dome of the Rock and the Al Aqsa Mosque, the third-holiest site in Islam.

Photo showing the Dome of the Rock (Getty Images/T. Coex)

The area is a flashpoint in the Israeli-Palestianian conflict

 Eid Al-Adha, or Festival of the Sacrifice, is a major holiday celebrated by Muslims each year.

Also on Sunday, Israeli soldiers shot dead a Palestinian man who had opened fire on Israeli forces at the border with the Gaza Strip. On Saturday, four Palestinians were shot dead in a similar incident.

tj/amp (Reuters, dpa)

