 Jerome Boateng ′one of us′ says Kovac, but Bayern future still in the air | Sports| German football and major international sports news | DW | 03.08.2019

Sports

Jerome Boateng 'one of us' says Kovac, but Bayern future still in the air

After his performances have earned him praise from Bayern Munich players and staff, the 2014 World Cup winner was in the starting lineup against Dortmund. “He played a good game,” Kovac told DW.

Fußball DFL Supercup 2019 | Borussia Dortmund v Bayern München (AFP/Getty Images)

Back in May, it looked like Jerome Boateng was on his way out of Bayern Munich. Club president Uli Hoeneß seemed to all but confirm the 2014 World Cup winner's departure during the club's title winning celebrations at Munich's Marienplatz, telling the German media that Boateng felt like "a foreign body” at the club. "As a friend, I'd advise him to find another club.”

Boateng himself echoed the sentiment: "It was a bad year, both for the club and for myself,” the 30-year-old told Kicker, adding that he can see himself leaving the German champions "if the right offer comes.”

Now, however, voices from within the club are publicly calling for Boateng to stay: "He's trained very well during the tour, and has surely won positive points,” said Bayern Munich CEO Karl-Heinz Rumenigge. Thomas Müller voiced similar tones, referring to the German defender's form: "Jerome Boateng, when he plays football in this form, does us good,” said the attacker after Bayern's recent loss to Tottenham Hotspur. Fellow defender Niklas Süle joined Müller in speaking highly of Boateng: "I'm a big fan of Jerome. I love playing with him,” he said.

Preferred to new signings

The Supercup in Dortmundprovided further testament to Boateng's changing fortunes at the Allianz Arena. Boateng was named in the starting XI together with Süle, with new addition Benjamin Pavard — touted as Bayern's future defender along with fellow Frenchman Lucas Hernandez —  starting on the bench.

Deutscher Super Cup - Borussia Dortmund - Bayern München - Trainer Niko Kovac (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Becker)

'Right now, he's one of us', Kovac told DW about Jerome Boateng.

Boateng almost cost Bayern a goal as the defender's failed pass hit Jadon Sancho's knee. Paco Alcacer spotted Manuel Neuer's rather risky position not far from the halfway line, dribbled past him and tried his luck from about 40 meters. The ball went just centimeters off the right post.

Just a few minutes later, and it's Boateng again, this time as Bayern's savior. The defender's decision to run in the other direction of the ball led to him being able to clear the ball as it had been on its way to Marco Reus, who would have been left all alone in front of goal inside the box.

The Sancho show

As time went by, the Bundesliga champions took more and more control of the game. But it was Dortmund who went on the scoresheet first just three minutes after the start of the second half. Jadon Sancho's dribbling proved too much for Boateng and the rest of Bayern Munich's defence, with Paco Alacacer finishing the job smoothly from outside the box. The English winger's speed seemed to be particularly a problem for Boateng, with his positioning also being an issue.

Then came Dortmund's second goal, with Boateng going out of position and failing to return in time, leaving Sancho alone with Neuer. The Borussia Dortmund attacker made no mistakes and smoothly edged the ball past Germany's number one. Bayern's defense simply couldn't handle the English teenager's pace and dribbling throughout the second half. According to Opta, Jerome Boateng had won a mere 20 percent of his duels during the game against Borussia Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund - Bayern München (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Becker)

Bayern were run ragged by an energetic Dortmund side.

'Right now, he's one of us'

Asked by DW about Jerome Boateng's future, Bayern Munich coach Niko Kovac said Boateng has played a good game, in his view. "The mistakes we've made were mostly up front. Right now, he's one of us,” Kovac said.

If he does end up staying, Jerome Boateng will most likely be behind new signings Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez in the Bayern Munich pecking order. A club could do worse than having a player of Boateng's stature as a squad player. Just make sure he won't have to play against Sancho again.

