Jerome Boateng given suspended fine, warning in assault case

A court in Bavaria has issued a warning to former international footballer Jerome Boateng for intentional bodily harm and issued him a €200,000 suspended fine.

A regional court in the Bavarian capital, Munich, on Friday issued the German World Cup winning soccer star Jerome Boateng with a warning for intentional bodily harm over allegations of violence against his ex-girlfriend.

Boateng received a suspended fine of €200,000 ($227,000), the AFP news agency reported. He would only have to pay the amount if he commits another offense.

The proceedings center on allegations of violence made by Boateng's former partner, the mother of his 13-year-old twins, during a holiday together in the Caribbean in 2018.

It was the third retrial of the case. The presiding judge spoke of a toxic relationship between Boateng and his former partner.

The court's verdict fell short of the prosecutor's demand for a fine of €1.12 million.

