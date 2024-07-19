Jerome Boateng given suspended fine, warning in assault case

A court in Bavaria has issued a warning to former international footballer Jerome Boateng for intentional bodily harm and issued him a €200,000 suspended fine.

A regional court in the Bavarian capital, Munich, on Friday issued the German World Cup-winning soccer star Jerome Boateng with a warning over alleged intentional bodily harm against his ex-girlfriend.

Boateng received a suspended fine of €200,000 ($227,000), which he would only have to pay if he committed another offense.

What we know about the case

The proceedings center on allegations of violence made by Boateng's former partner, the mother of his 13-year-old twins, during a vacation together in the Caribbean in 2018.

It was the third retrial of the case. The presiding judge spoke of a toxic relationship between Boateng and his former partner.

Prosecutors had demanded a fine of €1.12 million, while the defense maintained the incident in question amounted only to a scuffle and argued for a more moderate sentence.

Boateng denied hitting his former partner and throwing a lantern and cooling bag at her during the vacation.

Early in the trial, he spoke of a "nightmare," while his lawyer maintained there had been a "fabricated narrative of a wife-beater." The court heard that Boateng had pushed his ex-girlfriend away and that she had injured him on the lip.

This story will be updated. Please refresh your browser for more.

rc/fb (AFP, dpa)