Jerome Boateng fined by German court for assault

A court in Bavaria has convicted former international footballer Jerome Boateng of intentional bodily harm and ordered him to pay a €300,000 fine.

A regional court in the Bavarian capital, Munich, on Friday found the German World Cup winning soccer star Jerome Boateng guilty of intentional bodily harm over allegations of violence against his ex-girlfriend.

Boateng received a fine of €300,000 ($327,000), the AFP news agency reported. The DPA news agency said Boateng would only have to pay €200,000 if he commits another offense.

The proceedings center on allegations of violence made by Boateng's former partner, the mother of his 13-year-old twins, during a holiday together in the Caribbean in 2018.

It was the third retrial of the case. The presiding judge spoke of a toxic relationship between Boateng and his former partner.

The sentence consists of 60 daily rate fines of €5,000 (about $5,450) — the period of time reflecting a possible prison sentence that could have been imposed otherwise.

The court's verdict fell short of the prosecutor's demand for a fine of €1.12 million euros.

This story will be updated. Please refresh your browser for more.

rc/fb (AFP, dpa)