Jeremy Corbyn's Labour votes to stay neutral on Brexit

The leader of Britain’s opposition Labour has narrowly won support for his Brexit strategy from party members. The focus is now on winning an election on social justice issues.
Grass-roots pro-EU members failed Monday to persuade Britain's Labour party to campaign "energetically" that the UK stay within the European Union during a series of close-run votes on three motions.
It means the party would not push for "remain" or "leave" should there be a second Brexit referendum or a national election.
Delegates at the party's annual conference in Brighton ended up backing leader Jeremy Corbyn’s stance to first try to win an election, then renegotiate a Brexit deal once in power. After that, they would hold a second referendum on the deal or remaining in the EU before holding a special conference to decide Labour’s position.
Leadership and base split
Analysts say Corbyn has stayed cautious to avoid alienating Labour voters who in certain electorates during the 2016 Brexit referendum voted to leave the EU.
In recent speeches he has instead dwelt on Britain’s growing economic inequality, workers' rights and other social issues, including a shorter working week.
However, grassroots lobbyist Mike Buckley said the vast majority of party members wanted to remain in the EU under all circumstances.
"If we add a commitment to Remain, we will at last be providing the leadership the country needs," Buckley said.
A country divided
Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants a 31 October exit with or without a divorce deal despite warnings from EU leaders this may lead to reintroduced controls along the inner-Irish border.
Read more: UK Supreme court to rule on parliament's suspension
Two surveys published last weekend put Labour 15% behind Johnson’s conservatives and close to being overtaken by the pro-EU Liberal Democrats.
The resurgent Liberal Democrats say they will revoke Article 50 which triggered withdrawal andend the Brexit process altogether.
Brexit is also opposed by the Scottish National Party and smaller groups.
ipj/rt (AFP, AP, Reuters)
Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker has said he is convinced Brexit will happen. He underlined that if the UK leaves the EU without a deal, it will lead to a hard Irish border. (22.09.2019)
Britain's highest court is deliberating whether Boris Johnson's decision to prorogue parliament was unlawful. Critics have accused the prime minister of silencing debate in his attempts to push through Brexit. (17.09.2019)
Boris Johnson has vowed that the UK will escape the EU's chains on October 31 just like the comic book hero if no new deal is reached. The British prime minister is due to hold fresh talks in Brussels on Monday. (15.09.2019)
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has denied that he lied to Queen Elizabeth II over his reasons for proroguing Parliament. The five-week suspension was ruled unlawful by a Scottish court. (13.09.2019)
Automotive trade groups have given a dire forecast if the European Union and Britain fail to reach an agreement before the October 31 Brexit deadline. The industry has said it will end up costing "billions of euros." (23.09.2019)
The political party has always maintained an anti-Brexit stance, but they have now taken an unequivocal position. If they win a general election, they will revoke the decision to leave the European Union. (16.09.2019)