Jens Stoltenberg: Russia's war biggest threat to security in decades

Heads of NATO defense are meeting ahead of the alliance's summit in Madrid later in June. NATO Chief Jens Stoltenberg said the Ukraine war posed the "biggest threat to Euro-Atlantic security in decades."
Washington's latest boost of aid will include howitzers and anti-ship missiles, which Ukraine's government say are needed to hold off Russia in the eastern Donbas region. DW has the latest.
Turkey has previously accused NATO applicant Sweden of supporting Kurdish militants in the Middle East. In response, Stockholm is modifying its anti-terrorism legislation.
Along with France's Emmanuel Macron and Italy's Mario Draghi, Scholz is making his first trip to Ukraine since the war started. The trio met Ukraine's president and visited a war-damaged Kyiv suburb. DW has the latest.
