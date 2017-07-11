Jens Spahn: Germany's third COVID wave appears to be 'broken'

Germany appears to have "broken" its third wave of coronavirus infections, Health Minister Jens Spahn said Friday, before warning against a premature easing of restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19.

"The third wave appears to have broken," Spahn told a news conference in Berlin. "The infection figures are dropping again, but we are still at a high level. They are not yet falling everywhere at the same rate, but they are falling," he said.

Germany's Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases reported 18,485 new coronavirus infections on Friday, a drop of almost 10,000 cases when compared with the health agency's figure from two weeks ago.

The incidence rate in Germany is also gradually decreasing. The number of new infections per 100,000 people over the past seven days now stands at 125.7, and it dropped back below the 100-mark where restrictions can be eased in the capital Berlin.

Spahn guards against easing lockdown

But Spahn warned that a hasty retraction of recently imposed curbs "would only help the virus."

"In this phase of the pandemic, it is really a matter of not gambling away what has been achieved," he said.

Germany applied a so-called emergency brake on April 24, enforcing stricter measures nationwide for any areas with a seven-day incidence higher than 100 per 100,000 people.

Some regions are beginning to ease restrictions, such as the late night curfew, sweeping shutdown and contact restrictions, as they drop back below this threshold.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Poland The Polish government has begun to ease the recent lockdown rules, although some restrictions remain in place until further notice. Many tourist attractions will open again in the next few days and hotels follow from May 8. Restaurants will be allowed to serve food in outdoor areas from May 15, and indoor dining returns from May 29. Nightclubs, however, remain closed until further notice.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Czech Republic Travel to the Czech Republic for tourist reasons remains prohibited. After more than half a year, all retail stores are permitted to reopen on May 10. Masks may then be removed outdoors if a distance of two meters can be maintained. Restaurants and hotels, meanwhile, remain closed. Outdoor restaurants are to be allowed to open on May 17.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Finland The Finnish government decided to extend the restrictions on entry into Finland until May 25. Restaurants are expected to reopen this month with limited seating and opening hours. In June the plan is to lift restrictions on public gatherings and allow travel from most other European countries. Travel for business reasons from outside the EU into Finland may be permitted from July.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Sweden Travelers from most EU countries, and people travelling from non-EU countries who are exempted from the EU's entry ban, will have to show a negative COVID-19 test no older than 48 hours on arrival, or be turned away. These rules will apply until May 31. There is a ban on entry to Sweden from the UK, Denmark and Norway, apart from Swedish citizens and people who live or work in Sweden.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Denmark Non-essential tourist travel is still warned against but fully vaccinated people from EU countries ─ including tourists ─ can now enter Denmark. Unlike other travelers, they do not have to show a negative COVID test and they are not subject to testing and quarantine after arrival. Stores are open again in Denmark. Cafés, restaurants and bars are allowed to serve customers outdoors again.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Switzerland Travelers arriving by air must present a negative test no more than 72 hours old and only arrivals from risk areas have to quarantine. Hotels are open, as are museums, stores, theaters, cinemas, zoos and amusement parks. Food and drink can be served on restaurant terraces. Wearing masks is mandatory everywhere. There are no curfews. There are no special concessions for vaccinated persons.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Luxembourg Travelers from EU and Schengen Area countries can enter Luxembourg without the need to present a negative COVID-19 test unless they arrive by air; since January 29 a negative test must be shown at boarding. Nonessential travel from most third countries is banned. Non-essential shops are open, but bars and restaurants are closed in Luxembourg and there is a curfew from 11 p.m.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Norway Norway’s borders are closed to all but essential travel. A negative COVID-19 test result is required upon, entry while people from some countries have to take a test upon arrival. Everyone who does arrive in Norway has to register and quarantine for ten days. There are quarantine hotels at major entry points. Quarantine can be reduced to 7 days subject to 2 negative tests after arrival.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Turkey All travelers aged 6 years and above have to show a negative PCR test result before they can enter Turkey and may be subject to health screening when they arrive. A passenger locator form has to be filled out. Until May 17 the country is in full lockdown, meaning residents have to stay indoors except for essential shopping trips and urgent medical treatment.

Restrictions on nonessential travel in Europe — country by country Croatia Croatia is following a traffic light system for travel restrictions and anybody coming from an EU country on the "green list" can enter the country without any restrictions. That's providing they show no symptoms and haven't been in close proximity to an infected person. All other travelers have to show a negative COVID-19 test no older than 48 hours on arrival. Author: Susan Bonney-Cox



Fully vaccinated benefits

The Bundesrat upper house of parliament on Friday approved new legislation to lift some restrictions for fully vaccinated people, as well as for those who have previously contracted, and since recovered from, COVID-19.

From Saturday, they would no longer have to abide by curfews or limits on social contacts, even though Berlin's mayor Michael Müller admitted that it was going to be "difficult to check" that the curbs are lifted only to those who fall under these categories.

After a stuttering start, Germany's vaccination program has been gathering pace. On April 29 alone, more than 1 million people were vaccinated and almost a third of the population had received at least one dose as of Friday.

Meanwhile, Germany's health ministry said on Thursday that it was aiming to offer COVID-19 vaccines to all children aged 12 and over by the end of August, once a shot is approved for younger people by the European Medicines Agency.

